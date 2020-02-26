 Make Cannabis Fun Again | The Leaflet | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 26, 2020 Special Issues & Guides » The Leaflet

Make Cannabis Fun Again 

Local nonprofit works toward the local development of "weed culture" and education

By

Lindsey Pate, the current president of the Cascades Cannabis Association, realized years ago that major changes had to be made within the local cannabis industry. The co-owner of a cannabis farm right outside of Terrebonne, Pate was extremely active in political advocacy for cannabis growers and distributors before joining the association.

CAYLA CLARK
  • Cayla Clark

"It was and is very important to me that there are fair and workable regulations in place," she said during an interview with the Source. "I definitely started out as an advocate. One thing led to another, and although I wasn't a founding member of the association, I became the first non-founding board member to join." 

Pate explained the role of the association, and the board members' dedication to bolstering the community's love of cannabis while facilitating education and discussion. "We try to balance educational events with events that are simply just for fun. Fun is really what the industry lacks right now. Locally, there's a lack of camaraderie. We noticed that there was a severe deficit of cannabis-related events in Bend. A lot of our community events revolve around beer culture... and rightfully so, Bend loves beer. But to not have this same culture and enthusiasm for cannabis, it's really a shame for the community. We're focused on collaboration, celebration and education."

By our count, Bend has at least 24 dispensaries in Bend, meaning we have roughly the same number of breweries and dispensaries (22 breweries in Bend, by our last count). The Cascade Cannabis Association was founded two years ago, intending to "unify and give voice to the legal cannabis community and shine a light on the positive impact this industry is having on Central Oregon," as its mission statement reads. 

"While education is important, so is celebrating those in the industry and their hard work. This is why we developed the Croptober Celebration. It's an awesome event with free beer, raffles, giveaways... we wanted to make the industry accessible to everyone; do what we could to enhance the social aspects of the industry while eliminating some of the competitiveness," Pate said. With so many local dispensaries in operation and more waiting for approval to open, the competition makes sense. Since recreational sales became legal in 2015, Oregon's marijuana surplus has been widely reported. But rather than fight for the best flower in town, Pate hopes to see cannabis growers and dispensary owners working together in celebrating the multi-functional crop.

CAYLA CLARK
  • Cayla Clark

Highly Enlightened Discussions

Starting a discussion can be an effective way to circulate information and promote cohesion. For CCA, fostering conversation comes in the form of its Highly Enlightened Discussions.

"Highly Enlightened Discussions offer professionals or people interested in the industry the opportunity to learn from other professionals and industry leaders," Pate said, referencing the bi-annual community conversations held at McMenamins Old St. Francis School.

"Our first discussion took place in 2018, and it focused more on the medical components of the industry. In 2019 we focused on the bioengineering of cannabis. We had geneticists and other super smart people on the panel. Our goal is to make the discussion accessible and open, with a more informational panel towards the end. We incorporate about an hour to an hour and a half of networking." Pate explained that bringing in a host of professionals, such as lawyers, physicians and public relations specialists, and breaking into small groups allows for participants to ask questions in person—which are met by genuine, tangible answers.

RON HENKEL
  • Ron Henkel

"We had our third discussion in July, and again, we focused more on the medical side of things. We talked about how CBD and THC are really being used." The Highly Enlightened Discussion slated for November will focus on women in the cannabis industry. All discussions are sponsored by Juniper Analytics, a local cannabis testing lab, focused on testing flower, pre-harvest hemp, and other cannabinoid products for potency, pesticides and water content. 

Because the Cascade Cannabis Association is a 501(c)(6) mutual benefit corporation, the group of enthusiasts is always looking for additional members and volunteers.

"When people get involved, it helps us out quite a bit," Pate explained. "We're all volunteers, you know. We're all working together. People are welcome to become a member or just reach out and let us know they'd like to be involved. We want to change the way the local cannabis community interacts. We want to focus on educating as many people as we can in a fun and interactive way."

Highly Enlightened Discussions: SEO & Branding workshop
Thu., Mar. 19
Location TBD
cascade-cannabis.org/

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More in The Leaflet

  • #InDaCouch

    #InDaCouch

    When doing nothing feels so right: A case for staying in while living in a town that never seems to stop being out
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Feb 26, 2020
  • Hemp's Central Oregon Explosion

    Hemp's Central Oregon Explosion

    A bird's eye view of the proliferation of hemp farms in Central Oregon
    • by Greg Moring and Nicole Vulcan
    • Feb 26, 2020
  • Where Do Marijuana Taxes Go?

    Where Do Marijuana Taxes Go?

    The State has pumped millions into extra funding for schools, mental health and cops
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Feb 26, 2020
  • Plants Over Pills

    Plants Over Pills

    A growing body of scientific research demonstrates the antidepressant qualities of CBD
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Feb 26, 2020
  • What is CBG?

    What is CBG?

    As the regulations around CBD remain in flux, another cannabinoid is getting more attention
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Feb 26, 2020
  • Your Budtenders' Favorite Products

    Your Budtenders' Favorite Products

    THC comes in many shapes and sizes—here's an inside look at what bud lovers enjoy the most
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Feb 26, 2020
  • The Leaflet — Spring 2020

    The Leaflet — Spring 2020

    Highlighting an emerging and ever-changing industry
    • by The Source Staff
    • Feb 26, 2020
  • More »

More The Leaflet »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

February 26-March 4, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in The Leaflet

  • The Leaflet »

    #InDaCouch

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Feb 26, 2020
    When doing nothing feels so right: A case for staying in while living in a town that never seems to stop being out More »

  • The Leaflet »

    Hemp's Central Oregon Explosion

    • by Greg Moring and Nicole Vulcan
    • Feb 26, 2020
    A bird's eye view of the proliferation of hemp farms in Central Oregon More »

  • The Leaflet »

    Where Do Marijuana Taxes Go?

    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Feb 26, 2020
    The State has pumped millions into extra funding for schools, mental health and cops More »
  • More »

More by Cayla Clark

  • R.I.Bee.

    R.I.Bee.

    Oregon lost nearly half its honey bee population from 2018 to 2019. Local honey bee experts explain the importance of doing our part to keep bees alive
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Feb 26, 2020
  • No Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Oregon... Yet

    No Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Oregon... Yet

    Oregon Health Authority offers updated info on people they're tracking
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Feb 25, 2020
  • New Restaurant, Same Head Chef

    New Restaurant, Same Head Chef

    Bad Wolf's old head chef is hired on by new plant-based restaurant
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Feb 19, 2020
  • More »

Special Issues & Guides

What is CBG?

The Leaflet

What is CBG?

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation