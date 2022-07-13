Make Shrubs, Be Happy 

Shrubs are all the rage among the fancy-cocktail set, adding some freshness and caché to an ordinary drink. But shrubs aren't just for cocktails—they can also be medicinal. Shrubs, defined as "a concentrated syrup that combines fruit, sugar, and vinegar," can also be a refreshing drink and a way to consume plant medicine. On July 25, The People's Apothecary hosts its "Summertime Medicine: How to Make an Herbal Shrub" class, teaching people how to make their own. Try samples and take home your own shrub!
Summertime Medicine:
How to Make an Herbal Shrub
Mon., July 25. 5:30-7pm
The People's Apothecary
19570 Amber Meadow Dr., Bend
$45
