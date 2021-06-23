 Make Space for All People to Be Themselves in Our Outdoor Spaces | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 23, 2021 News » Local News

Make Space for All People to Be Themselves in Our Outdoor Spaces 

Making Central Oregon a better place to live; Bright ideas for a changing community

By

click to enlarge COURTESY RIKA AYOTTE
  • Courtesy Rika Ayotte
Recreating outdoors in Central Oregon is a part of our way of life.  No matter who you are, what you look like, who you love or what you believe, there are trails, rivers and forests that belong to you. Isn't it amazing that we all have the opportunity to enjoy so much natural beauty?  

I think so, and I think most people would agree.  But do you still feel this way when the campers next to you play music that you hate? When people use your favorite secret beach as an Instagram backdrop? When a toddler is loudly splashing next to your fishing spot? Do you find yourself wishing that people acted more like you?

If we want to make Central Oregon a better place to live, we need to make space for all people to be themselves in our outdoor spaces.  When we "other" those who don't recreate like we do, we deepen the racial, socioeconomic and political divides that prevent our region from thriving. We also alienate people from the lands we so desperately need them to care for and support.

Unless an activity is illegal, unsafe or damaging, there is no wrong way to recreate.  

Next time you bristle over someone talking on their phone on the trail or revving their engines on forest roads...take a deep breath and remember that these places really are for all of us.  If you have to work a bit harder to find places where you can recreate your way, it's a small price to pay for the long-term future of our community and our lands.

—Rika Ayotte is the new executive director of the Deschutes Land Trust and chair of the Deschutes Trails Coalition. In her free time, you can find her camping and hiking with her husband, dog and energetic toddler.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Water Conservation at Home
The Third Act
Lettuce, Before and After Solstice
A Q&A with Left Vessel
Beer for the Mountains, Rivers, Lakes and Forests
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Santa Uncensored

    Santa Uncensored

    A retired mall Santa shares some of his most bizarre (and moving) experiences
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Dec 18, 2019

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Prineville Pride

Staff Pick
Prineville Pride - Pioneer Park, Prineville

Sun., June 27, 12-5 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Parking Pains

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 23, 2021
    The Old Bend Pilot Parking District will soon face the biggest challenge since it started: Summer More »

  • Local News »

    Noticias en Español

    • By Por Jack Harvel Traducido por Jessica Sanchez-Millar
    • Jun 23, 2021

  • Local News »

    Where's That Weed Money?

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 23, 2021
    A moratorium on new marijuana facilities made Deschutes County unable to collect its share of taxes. A new bill could change that. More »
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 23-30, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation