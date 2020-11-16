Makin' a List, Checkin' it Twice 

Who can believe, the holidays are on the horizon, and it is officially time to start making that list and checkin' it twice? Before you auto-pilot to Amazon and click on presents for loved ones, check out what local Bend stores have to offer. Shopping locally allows for that good old-fashioned touch and feel before you buy! Some of our favorite Mom and Pops have really stepped it up this season offering very thoughtful and personalized gifts. And don't forget, when you shop local, you put your money right back into the community.

Megan Baker

Leapin Lizards Toys

Location: 953 NW Wall St., Bend

Two Bro's Bows | $23.99 & $31.99

Your little outdoors men and women will love this! Two options available: Age 6+, single arrow and bow or combo bow, two arrows and a target.

Spooner Board | $47.99 & $55.99

This beauty is made in the USA and comes in two sizes: Freestyle for ages 2-6, and Pro for ages 7+.

Fat Brain Toys | $29.99

Perfect for ages 12 mos - 4 years.

Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty

For hours of squishy fun choose between: Mini ($3.49), Scentsory ($7), and Regular (between $10 and $16 each.)

Rody Horse by Gymnic Toys | $59.99

These are made in Italy and there are Rainbow of color options for ages 2 - 5 years old.

Stone Soup

Location: 1740 NW Pence Ln, Ste 4, Bend

Nursing Pads by Momma H | $10 -12

These comfy nursing pads come in a variety of patterns and two thicknesses for day and nighttime protection.

New & Used Children's Clothing | at an average of 75% off full retail price

Every day something new comes into this beloved local consignment store. They carry name brands such as Boden, Hanna Andersson, Tea, Patagonia and many more.

Good Night Oregon Books and other Good Night Series | $9.95

Read these sweet bedtime stories to your kiddos who will appreciate the super local and homey feel.

Face Masks by Momma H | $5 - $6

These masks come in fun and whimsical patterns and are made according to CDC guidelines. They come in three sizes: small (age 3 - 8 years), medium (ages 10+ and women), and large (for men).

Savory Spice

Location: 375 SW Powerhouse Dr. Bend

Veg Out Seasoning Gift Set | $27.95

Just released this summer, this gift set has been wildly popular and features three different seasoning blends (including one that is salt-free.) They naturally were created for vegetables; however, the Mediterranean Sea Salt can be used on almost everything (eggs, steak, chicken).

Sasquatch Seasonings Four-Jar Gift Set | $24.95

This gift set features four great seasonings with two that are PNW inspired (Mt. Hood Toasted Onion and Bohemian Forest) and two that were created here and only sold at the Bend store (Deschutes River Forager and the Newberry Cinder Cone Seasoning Salt).

One Pot Wonders Four-Jar Gift Set | $19.95

All you need is one pot. This set has a recipe brochure inside with four meals that can be created with the spices using a Crock pot, Instant Pot or just on the stove. Perfect for busy parents on the go.

Vanilla

Location: 661 SW Powerhouse Dr., Bend

Waffle Thermal Henley Baby Romper | Orcas Lucille | $30

A polyester, rayon and spandex blend long-sleeved Henley romper in a cozy waffle fabric your little ones can wear all day long. It features contrasting ribbed cuffs, placket, and neckline; lead-free, nickel-free gold snaps on the placket; and leg snaps for easy diaper changes

Wesley Packable Fedora in whiskey | Brixton | $69

This classic Brixton Wool Fedora now comes in a packable version! You can roll it, fold it and pack it without having to worry about losing its great shape! Perfect for the stylish dad on your list.

PaddyWax Candles | Treetop Candles | $18-25

These scented candles will transform your home into a spa. Scents include: bergamot, lemon zest, and red berries; mistletoe leaves, sandalwood, and vanilla bean; and cypress branches, Douglas fir, and pine garland.

Too Tired Socks | Z SUPPLY | $12

Make a statement in these new cozy rib knit socks. The socks feature the phrase 'These are my too tired to care socks.' The statements also work as grippers on the bottom of the sock.