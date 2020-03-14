Man Dies of Virus in Portland 

A
70-year-old man in Oregon died Saturday from COVID-19. The patient was a resident of Multnomah County and was a patient at the Portland Veterans’ Affairs Medical Center in Portland. He was the first reported person in Oregon to die from the virus, the Oregon Health Authority stated Saturday night.
The man who died today was hospitalized at the VA Medical Center in Portland, OHA officials said tonight.
OHA said the patient is not connected to the other cases at the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon, where eight people have been diagnosed with the COVID-19.
In a statement Saturday night, Gov. Kate Brown reminded Oregonians of the benefits of avoiding crowds and taking other “social distancing” measures.
“We must all do what we can to slow the spread of this disease: avoid large events, follow social distancing protocols, and, above all, stay home when sick,” Brown said in her statement.
As of Saturday evening the Oregon Health Authority
had reported 36 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, including three in Deschutes County. Deschutes has the second-highest number of cases in the state, behind Washington County, which has 13 cases as of Saturday.