 Mandates Ending Even Sooner | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 02, 2022 News » Local News

Mandates Ending Even Sooner 

Oregon is moving the end of indoor mask mandates sooner for the third time

By

Gov. Kate Brown announced mandated indoor mask use will be lifted on March 12, at the same time as Washington state, after previously announcing Oregon's mandate would end no later than March 31, and later pushed forward to March 19.

Oregon state health officials had wanted to hold off on repealing indoor mask mandates until there were fewer than 400 COVID-positive patients in the state's hospital system, which aligns with the number of pre-Omicron caseloads. Masks will still be required in health care settings, airports and on public transit, adhering to federal requirements, but individual counties and school districts will be able to set their own policies. Brown announced the policies in a joint statement with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. In California starting March 1, masks will not be required but will be strongly recommended for unvaccinated people in most indoor settings. Masks will not be required in California schools after March 11.

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

"On the West Coast, our communities and economies are linked. Together, as we continue to recover from the Omicron surge, we will build resiliency and prepare for the next variant and the next pandemic. As we learn to live with this virus, we must remain vigilant to protect each other and prevent disruption to our schools, businesses, and communities––with a focus on protecting our most vulnerable and the people and communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19," Brown said in a press release.

During a press conference Feb. 28, Oregon state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said 479 people had COVID in Oregon hospitals. Most of Oregon counties still fall under the Centers for Disease Prevention's high-risk category, which he expects will shift to lower risk categories in the next two weeks. Oregon and Washington are among the last states to lift mask mandates.

Director of the Oregon Department of Education Colt Gill said the Oregon Health Authority and ODE will provide updated guidance for schools at the local level in the next week. On Feb. 16 the Redmond School District became the second in the state to opt-out of mask mandates, but reneged on Feb. 28 after two school unions expressed concern and state agencies threatened fines. The board updated the resolution to no longer include a date, which was set as March 2.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • No Farms Without Water

    No Farms Without Water

    Farmers in Jefferson County face a second summer of severe drought and less access to water from the Deschutes
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Jul 15, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Soul in Motion Women's Circle

Soul in Motion Women's Circle

Thu., March 3, 6-7:15 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Survey

Best of the Nest 2022

Best of the Nest 2022

Vote for your favorite local family friendly businesses in Central Oregon!

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    The Hugh Hartman Holidays

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Mar 2, 2022
    New holiday traditions at a Redmond elementary school confounded parents, who petitioned to get holiday celebrations back on the calendar More »

  • Local News »

    Los mandatos terminan incluso más pronto

    • By Por Jack Harvel Tracudico por Jéssica Sánchez-Millar
    • Mar 2, 2022
    Por tercera ocasión, Oregon está adelantando el final del mandato del uso del cubrebocas en espacios interiores More »

  • Local News »

    Abortion Access: What's at Stake

    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Mar 2, 2022
    A bill that would have protected women's rights to abortion just failed in the Senate. Here's what else you need to know. More »
  • More »

More by Jack Harvel

  • The Hugh Hartman Holidays

    The Hugh Hartman Holidays

    New holiday traditions at a Redmond elementary school confounded parents, who petitioned to get holiday celebrations back on the calendar
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Mar 2, 2022
  • Title IX, 50 Years Later

    Title IX, 50 Years Later

    The landmark civil rights bill barring discrimination based on sex in public schools keeps finding new avenues to build equity
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Mar 2, 2022
  • Building Up

    Building Up

    A look at Bend developments in the pipeline, in honor of the Neighborhoods Issue
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Feb 24, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 3- 9, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation