Many of Oregon's beloved outdoor spaces are burned out or imperiled right now. 

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.
Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.
The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.
But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.
Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.Support Us Here
The Lionshead Fire on Mt. Jefferson and the Warm Springs Indian Reservation is the largest fire burning in Central Oregon—while at the same time, at least a dozen other fires have destroyed hundreds of homes and killed at least 10 people. Another 22 are still missing.
For those looking to help evacuees and firefighters, the Central Oregon Emergency Information Network recommends these ways to help:
-Donate or volunteer with the Red Cross at Redcross.org/donate and Redcross.org/volunteer
- Donate to the 2020 Community Rebuilding Fund, established by Gov. Kate Brown. Both long-term and immediate relief fund portals are available at oregoncf.org
- Sign up to volunteer at the Oregon Office of Emergency Management at oregonrecovers.org.communityos.org
- Donate or volunteer with the Salvation Army Cascades' Division Emergency Disaster Services at cascade.salvationarmy.org/cascade2/oregon-wildfire-response
- Donate to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation at wffoundation.org
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here