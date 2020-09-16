 Many of Oregon's beloved outdoor spaces are burned out or imperiled right now. | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
September 16, 2020 Outside » Go Here

Many of Oregon's beloved outdoor spaces are burned out or imperiled right now. 

Here are some places to donate to firefighters, evacuees

By

The Lionshead Fire on Mt. Jefferson and the Warm Springs Indian Reservation is the largest fire burning in Central Oregon—while at the same time, at least a dozen other fires have destroyed hundreds of homes and killed at least 10 people. Another 22 are still missing.

These unsung heroes can use your help. - OREGON OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
  • Oregon Office of Emergency Management
  • These unsung heroes can use your help.

For those looking to help evacuees and firefighters, the Central Oregon Emergency Information Network recommends these ways to help:

-Donate or volunteer with the Red Cross at Redcross.org/donate and Redcross.org/volunteer

- Donate to the 2020 Community Rebuilding Fund, established by Gov. Kate Brown. Both long-term and immediate relief fund portals are available at oregoncf.org

- Sign up to volunteer at the Oregon Office of Emergency Management at oregonrecovers.org.communityos.org

- Donate or volunteer with the Salvation Army Cascades' Division Emergency Disaster Services at cascade.salvationarmy.org/cascade2/oregon-wildfire-response

- Donate to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation at wffoundation.org

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
