 Masks Optional? | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 23, 2022 News » Local News

Masks Optional? 

The Redmond School Board moves to become the second school district in the state to make masking optional

By

The Redmond School Board directed district staff to draft a new COVID-19 policy that makes masks optional for both students and staff at its regular meeting Feb. 16. The deadline for implementing the policy is March 2, short of the date of March 31 state health and education officials announced would be the latest date masks would be required.

Redmond's Board Chair Shawn Hartfield and board member Michael Summers drafted the resolution, with the board making a handful of revisions after the board and Superintendent Charan Cline discussed the policy. The original resolution set the deadline at Feb. 22, included vaccination choice and striking language that would have barred staff from enforcing mask mandates.

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

The resolution argues that lockdowns and mask mandates have been ineffective, that Gov. Kate Brown's mandates don't have proper oversight and that it "discriminated and marginalized parents and students desiring to make their own medical decisions."

"Speaking for myself, this resolution is putting the government back in its lane, and so to me this isn't so much about arguing over data, it's that we delegate authority to elected officials to make bills, legislation, on our behalf," Summers said. "When they don't do that and when they work these kind of actions through legal workarounds, and the court has held them up, that is not what we have asked them to do."

Liz Goodrich, the sole dissenting vote on the board, opposed the resolution for failing to consult with public health officials, and for making claims she said weren't factually accurate; namely that there is a link between increased teen suicides and COVID policies.

"I have concerns that this resolution is rushed, poorly constructed," Goodrich said during the meeting. "Shawn [Hartfield] I think you told me at the last board meeting that any decision that we make would be in consultation with local public health authorities; we have not heard from them."

Hartfield responded that district staff can consult with public health authorities as they form a plan. Throughout the meeting Superintendent Cline expressed uncertainty over how long the process could take. The Board agreed to delay the deadline after Cline informed it it needs at least two weeks to negotiate with the teacher's union.

"There's simply no way this can be done in a couple days; we're not a small district of 120 like Alsea," Cline said during the meeting, referencing the only other district in the state to opt out of mandates. Alsea Superintendent Marc Thielman joined the call and offered advice to the board on challenges the district will likely face once implementing an optional mask policy.

Redmond School District's current COVID mitigation policies will remain in place until a plan is put in place.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • No Farms Without Water

    No Farms Without Water

    Farmers in Jefferson County face a second summer of severe drought and less access to water from the Deschutes
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Jul 15, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Onesie Pub Crawl

Onesie Pub Crawl - The Commons Cafe & Taproom

Thu., Feb. 24, 4-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Survey

Best of the Nest 2022

Best of the Nest 2022

Vote for your favorite local family friendly businesses in Central Oregon!

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Jack Harvel

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly February 24, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation