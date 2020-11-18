 Matt Wuerker—Week of November 19 | Advice & Fun | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 18, 2020 Culture » Advice & Fun

Matt Wuerker—Week of November 19 

Is he still there?

By
MATT WUERKER
  • Matt Wuerker

About The Author

Matt Wuerker

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Can Do!
Nine Months into the Pandemic, It's Time to Restore Representative Governance
Letters to the Editor 11/19/20
A Natural Remedy
Duel Personalities
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Advice & Fun »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Let There Be Light

Let There Be Light - Tower Theatre - Bend

Thu., Nov. 19, 7:30-9 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Advice & Fun

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Matt Wuerker

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 18-25, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation