May 22, 2019 News » Local News

May Election Results 

Up-to-date results, right here

By
The Deschutes County Clerk's office has tallied votes in the May 21 Elections.


click image U.S. ARMY
  • U.S. Army

These are the most updated results, as of 3 am May 22:

Central Oregon Community College:


Zone 5
Jim Clinton: 7,852 votes
John F. Short: 2,130



Zone 6
Bruce Abernethy: 4,776 votes (uncontested)

Zone 7
Oliver Tatom: 3,314 votes (uncontested)

Bend La-Pine School Board (Administrative School District No 1)


Zone 1
Caroline Skidmore: 11,051 votes
Mark Capell: 5,766
Chet Liew: 2,219

Zone 3
Shimiko Montgomery: 11,048 votes
Andy High: 8,349

Zone 5
Amy Tatom: 14,946 votes (uncontested)

Zone 6 At Large
Melissa Barnes Dholakia: 13,136 votes
Michael (Mike) Way: 3,296
Richard Asadoorian: 1,691

Redmond School Board (School District 2J)


Position 4
Tim Carpenter: 7,015 votes (uncontested)

Position 5
Liz Goodrich: 5,897 votes
Johnny Corbin: 2,333

Sisters School Board (District 6)


Position 3
Jeff Smith: 1,167 votes
Stephen King: 585
David Thorsett: 209

Position 4
Don Hedrick: 1,243 votes
Mandee Seeley: 728

Bend Metro Park & Recreation District Board Director


Position 1
Ariel Mendez: 10,014 votes
Travis Davis: 3,794

Position 2
Jason Kropf: 11,359 (uncontested)

Redmond Measure 9-126 Park and Recreation Bond

No: 5,458 votes
Yes: 4,555

Redmond Measure 9-127 Park and Recreation Levy

No: 5,320
Yes: 4,687


Editor's Note: These results represent the races for which we did endorsements. See the current results for all the Deschutes County races at the County Clerk's website.

See videos of our endorsement process on our Opinion page
