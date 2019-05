May Election Results 

T

These are the most updated results, as of 3 am May 22: Central Oregon Community College:

Zone 5

Jim Clinton: 7,852 votes

John F. Short: 2,130







Zone 6

Bruce Abernethy: 4,776 votes (uncontested)



Zone 7

Bend La-Pine School Board (Administrative School District No 1)

Redmond School Board (School District 2J)

Sisters School Board (District 6)

Bend Metro Park & Recreation District Board Director

Redmond Measure 9-126 Park and Recreation Bond

Redmond Measure 9-127 Park and Recreation Levy

Caroline Skidmore: 11,051 votesMark Capell: 5,766Chet Liew: 2,219Shimiko Montgomery: 11,048 votesAndy High: 8,349Amy Tatom: 14,946 votes (uncontested)Melissa Barnes Dholakia: 13,136 votesMichael (Mike) Way: 3,296Richard Asadoorian: 1,691Tim Carpenter: 7,015 votes (uncontested)Liz Goodrich: 5,897 votesJohnny Corbin: 2,333Jeff Smith: 1,167 votesStephen King: 585David Thorsett: 209Don Hedrick: 1,243 votesMandee Seeley: 728Ariel Mendez: 10,014 votesTravis Davis: 3,794Jason Kropf: 11,359 (uncontested)No: 5,458 votesYes: 4,555No: 5,320Yes: 4,687