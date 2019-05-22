May Election Results 

T
he Deschutes County Clerk's office has tallied votes in the May 21 Elections.
These are the most updated results, as of 3 am May 22:
Central Oregon Community College:
Zone 5
Jim Clinton: 7,852 votes
John F. Short: 2,130
Zone 6
Bruce Abernethy: 4,776 votes (uncontested)
Zone 7
Oliver Tatom: 3,314 votes (uncontested)
Bend La-Pine School Board (Administrative School District No 1)
Zone 1
Caroline Skidmore: 11,051 votes
Mark Capell: 5,766
Chet Liew: 2,219
Zone 3
Shimiko Montgomery: 11,048 votes
Andy High: 8,349
Zone 5
Amy Tatom: 14,946 votes (uncontested)
Zone 6 At Large
Melissa Barnes Dholakia: 13,136 votes
Michael (Mike) Way: 3,296
Richard Asadoorian: 1,691
Redmond School Board (School District 2J)
Position 4
Tim Carpenter: 7,015 votes (uncontested)
Position 5
Liz Goodrich: 5,897 votes
Johnny Corbin: 2,333
Sisters School Board (District 6)
Position 3
Jeff Smith: 1,167 votes
Stephen King: 585
David Thorsett: 209
Position 4
Don Hedrick: 1,243 votes
Mandee Seeley: 728
Bend Metro Park & Recreation District Board Director
Position 1
Ariel Mendez: 10,014 votes
Travis Davis: 3,794
Position 2
Jason Kropf: 11,359 (uncontested)
Redmond Measure 9-126 Park and Recreation Bond
No: 5,458 votes
Yes: 4,555
Redmond Measure 9-127 Park and Recreation Levy
No: 5,320
Yes: 4,687
Editor's Note: These results represent the races for which we did endorsements. See the current results for all the Deschutes County races at the County Clerk's website.
