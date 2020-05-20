May Primary Election Results 

T
he May primary election has come and gone!
The polls in Oregon closed at 8pm Tuesday night—and the results are in, with all precincts reporting their vote counts.
A few highlights: Cliff Bentz wins the Republican primary for Greg Walden's seat; making for a disappointing finish for both Knute Buehler and Jimmy Crumpacker, who battled hard during the campaign. Meanwhile, Alex Spenser is ahead in the Democratic nomination.
In Deschutes County, Democrat Phil Chang won the Democratic nomination for county commission, pitting him against Republican Phil Henderson in November.
More current results from contested races:
Congressional District 2, Republican Primary:
-Mark R Roberts - 1.12% - 1,264 votes
-Knute Buehler - 22.40% - 25,185 votes
- Cliff Bentz - 30.59% - 34,389 votes
- Kenneth Medenbach - 0.22% - 249 votes
-Jeff Smith - 2.13% - 2,393 votes
-Travis Fager - 3.61% - 4,058 votes
-Justin Livingston - 1.14% - 1,277 votes
-Jimmy Crumpacker - 18.14% - 20,399 votes
-Glenn Carey - 0.24% - 274 votes
-David R. Campbell - 0.35% - 395 votes
-Jason A. Atkinson - 19.67% - 22,109 votes
Congressional District 2, Democratic Primary:
-Jack Howard - 8.26% - 5,828 votes
-John P Holm - 8.10% - 5,715 votes
-Nick (Nik) Heuertz - 30.96% - 21,836 votes
-Alex Spenser - 32.19% - 22,705 votes
-Chris Vaughn - 18.23% - 12,862 votes
Secretary of State Republican Primary:
-Kim Thatcher - 85.06% - 259,306
-Dave Stauffer - 13.93% - 42,477
Secretary of State Democratic Primary:
- Mark Hass - 35.96% - 177,174 votes
- Jamie McLeod-Skinner - 27.95% - 137,710 votes
- Shemia Fagan - 35.32% - 174,014 votes
-State Representative, 54th District (Bend)
- Democrat Jason Kropf, the only candidate on the Democratic ticket, gained 9,800 votes in the Democratic primary. His opponent in November, incumbent Republican Cheri Helt, who also ran in the primary unopposed, took home far fewer votes in her primary, with 5,458. That should be an interesting race to watch in November.
State Representative 53rd District
In the Redmond-area House race, unchallenged incumbent Republican Jack Zika took 8,980 votes in the Republican primary, while unchallenged Democratic primary candidate Emerson Levy took 7,417 votes.
State Senator, 27th District
The race for Bend's state senate race will be an interesting one in November, too; unopposed candidate, Democrat Eileen Kiely, brought in 17,504 votes in the Democratic primary, while incumbent Tim Knopp, the Republican who also ran unopposed, took in 15,114 votes. The two will now square off in the November general election.
Deschutes County Commissioner Pos. 2 Democratic Primary:
-Phil Chang - 84.86% - 19.936 votes
-Greg Bryant - 10.79% - 2,534 votes
-Ron Boozell - 3.47% - 815 votes
Deschutes County Commissioner Pos. 2 Republican Primary:
-Phil Henderson - 98.34% - 19.419 votes
U.S. President Democratic Primary:
- Joseph R. Biden - 67.43% - 354,108 votes
- Bernie Sanders - 19.34% 101,565 votes
-Elizabeth Warren - 9.41% 49,400 votes
-Tulsi Gabbard - 1.72% - 9,026 votes
-Write-in candidates - 2.10% - 11,039 votes
U.S. President Republican Primary:
-Donald Trump 93.61% - 303,504 votes
- Write-in candidates - 6.39% - 20,732 votes
See all the statewide results at the Oregon Secretary of State's website
.
See Deschutes County results at the Deschutes County Clerk's website
.