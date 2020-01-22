 May the Source Be with You | Film | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 22, 2020 Screen » Film

May the Source Be with You 

Podcasts, shows and other stuff you love to binge, January edition

By

It's 2020 and I'm once again the luckiest and most privileged person I know. Getting to go into another year writing for the Source Weekly is amazing, but knowing that the people of Central Oregon are reading my super nerdy words never fails to make me feel truly wonderful. I love this community and I love our readers, so thank you from the bottom of my heart for letting me talk about pop culture with you. It's my dream come true.

Alfre Woodard in AppleTV+'s "See." - COURTESY OF HULU
  • Courtesy of Hulu
  • Alfre Woodard in AppleTV+'s "See."

In Pod We Trust:

My new year's resolution is to branch out into listening to podcasts that have subject matter toward which I'm not instantly drawn. I want to care about more varied things that aren't always mid-'80s horror movies, true crime podcasts and weirdly specific things like that. NPR's "Life Kit" is a solid step in that direction as it tends to focus on ways to improve your day to day in simple and easily quantifiable ways. One of the newest episodes is about how to start a habit of making something every single day. I tend to write about other people's art so much that it doesn't give me a whole lot of time to work on my own book or screenplay. "Life Kit" gives listeners little hints on how to make time for your own creative expression by treating it like a diet or exercise. It managed to wake my brain up at a time I needed it most.

World history is another area about which I always feel like I should know more. So to improve my sadly drooping knowledge base, I've started listening to "The Explorer's Podcast." The newest episode is about Cortés' conquest of Mexico. Host Matt Breen makes the entire thing feel like a master class, you get to audit while sitting in the back and relaxing. It feels good to learn.

Now Streaming

I've been all over the streaming services so far in the new year without quite landing on a favorite yet. I'm caught up on all eight seasons of "Letterkenny" on Hulu—which hurts my heart because I need more and I need it now. After switching to Hulu, the show got a bigger budget and nicer cameras, but the writing is still just filled with terrible and wonderful puns, so I'm happy.

AppleTV+ launched with some interesting shows like Jason Momoa's "See," which takes places in a future in which everyone is blind and at war. It's kinda stupid but has a pretty fascinating mythology and fulfills my "Game of Thrones" desires for now. Also, "For All Mankind" is an interesting alternate history look at what life would be like if America had lost the space race with Russia. The other big launch show was "The Morning Show" with Jennifer Aniston and Reece Witherspoon, focusing on a show modeled after something like "Good Morning America," which goes through a #metoo firing of its lead male anchor. All three shows are strong, well-acted and bingeworthy. Luckily, AppleTV+ has renewed them all for new seasons, so get used to seeing these shows around for a while.

John Malkovich in HBO's "The New Pope." - COURTESY OF IMDB
  • Courtesy of IMDb
  • John Malkovich in HBO's "The New Pope."

HBO Now is easing into 2020 strong with so much content it's ridiculous. A brand-new season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" is here and snarkier than ever. "The Outsider" is a deeply creepy adaptation of a great Stephen King book. "Avenue 5" is a brilliantly foul-mouthed show set on a space cruise from the deviant mind that created "Veep." Oh, and "The New Pope" is a lush and visually stunning follow-up to the surprisingly brilliant "Young Pope." This is just January, HBO, who are you trying to impress? Me? Well, you've done a great job. I guess I'll take another year of Peak TV after all.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Film »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Now Playing

By Film...

By Theater...

More Film Times and Theaters

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 22-29, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Film

More by Jared Rasic

  • Modern Warfare

    Modern Warfare

    "1917" depicts a gorgeous hell
    • by Jared Rasic
    • Jan 15, 2020
  • Bleak House

    Bleak House

    Grudges never die
    • by Jared Rasic
    • Jan 8, 2020
  • 20 for 2020

    20 for 2020

    Looking ahead, the year in film looks fantastic
    • by Jared Rasic
    • Dec 31, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation