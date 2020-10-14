 May the Source Be With You | Film | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.

Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.

The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.

But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.

Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 14, 2020 Screen » Film

May the Source Be With You 

October Edition

By

This time last month I wasn't very stoked on the world. The air was an impenetrable wall of smoke, COVID-19 was more politicized than ever and it just seemed like humans were drifting further and further away from each other into a lonelier, angrier and more solitary place. I am here to gladly announce that the smoke is better.

Why does no one ever learn not to turn your back on that many dolls?! - PHOTO BY EIKE SHROTER
  • Photo by Eike Shroter
  • Why does no one ever learn not to turn your back on that many dolls?!

I'm sure the other stuff will improve over time as well, although certainly not before the election. I've grown tired of trying to referee the opposing factions of my life, so instead I have turned to things that go bump in the night. As much as I love horror movies and podcasts all year round, something makes them just a little bit sweeter during the fall and deep into October. I've been deep diving this month and trying to consume horror that I've never seen (or heard) before, so I've managed to discover some absolute gems and some outright trash. Check it out.

In Pod We Trust:

I've become a little obsessed with "Campfire Radio Theater," a podcast so expertly curated and edited that it feels like the next evolutionary step between the radio plays of yesteryear and the future of scripted online storytelling. The sound design is binaural and captivating, making the headphone experience necessary, while inverting horror tropes so flawlessly that it makes stories about zombies, cults and cannibals feel surprisingly fresh.

"Light House" feels like a throwback to a simpler time, telling one story across 10 episodes, multiple time periods and a single season. It starts off slow, but eventually burrows its way into your subconscious and becomes an unmissable part of your week. Fans of "The Haunting of Hill House" will be in heaven.

Now Streaming:

The new series "Monsterland" on Hulu is so much more disturbing than I expected, filled with things like shadow people, vengeful spirits and metaphysical parasites, but set in our world of school shootings, broken homes and child abuse. It's pure horror but character driven and emotionally real, with each episode set in a different state, making America its own deeply scarred character.

The long-awaited spiritual sequel to "The Haunting of Hill House" (Netflix) has finally arrived and it was very worth the wait. "The Haunting of Bly Manor" is much more of a slow burn than the original but, as an adaptation of Henry James' "The Turn of the Screw," it feels much more economical in its storytelling and ruthless in its scares. It's truly high-class horror from the current master of horror, Mike ("Doctor Sleep") Flanagan.

While the creative juices of "The Walking Dead" (AMC+) might be a little stale, the new spin-off series "The World Beyond" is surprisingly fresh, telling the story of a group of teenagers walking from Nebraska to New York in a world 10 years into the zombie apocalypse. It's surprisingly scary and well written, making the show captivating outside of the usual zombie shenanigans.

I'd also be remiss if I didn't mention the brilliance of "Lovecraft Country," (HBO) effectively fixing every single thing that didn't work in the original novel by focusing on period and character instead of goofy storytelling tropes. The episodic nature of the story itself makes each episode feel like its own little horror movie while a genre defying mash-up of Jim-Crow-era bigotry and racism mixed with Lovecraftian monsters keeps the entire thing feeling like an expertly sustained tight rope walk.

It's a good time to be a horror fan! Or is it a terrible time?? It's hard to tell in 2020.

About The Author

Jared Rasic

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Dill Point in a Turning World
Central Oregon's Median Home Prices Jump Again in September
Free Will Astrology—Week of October 15
Coddle Herder
Vote YES on 9-135 – City of Bend Bonds for Traffic Flow, East-West Connections, Neighborhood Safety Improvements
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Film »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

  • California Dreamin'

    California Dreamin'

    Tarantino weaves a wondrous fairy tale
    • by Jared Rasic
    • Aug 1, 2019
  • Boarding in Jordan

    Boarding in Jordan

    Locally produced documentary, "7 Hills," shows peace at the skatepark
    • by Jared Rasic
    • Feb 12, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
BendFilm Festival: The Planters

BendFilm Festival: The Planters - Deschutes Brewery Public House

Fri., Oct. 16, 9:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Now Playing

By Film...

By Theater...

More Film Times and Theaters

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Film

Give Guide


View Online

More by Jared Rasic

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 14-21, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation