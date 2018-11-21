May the Source Be with You 

courtesy of NBC

At this point, another holiday where we have to argue national politics or foreign policy with a family member sounds a bit nightmarish. Healthy debate is always a good thing, but if there's anything we've learned over the last couple of years, it's that there's not much that's healthy about this administration. With that said, here are a few fun things that I've discovered that take my mind off of fires or politics...at least for a few minutes.

In Pod We Trust:

OK, well maybe we can get a little political. "Breakdances with Wolves" is a powerhouse podcast focused on Native American activism. The show centers on empowering modern Native identity in a political climate in which being proud of your heritage is supposed to come second to soundbite-worthy "patriotism." The current episode has an all-woman panel discussing Native food traditions including such delicious sounding things as bison borscht and shrimp and grits, while also dismissing fry bread as something only important to Natives as a lark to sell the white folk.

Bingeworthy:

The first season of "Narcos: Mexico" has launched, this time fully set in Mexico and with two new lead actors: the always-welcome Michael Pena and Diego Luna. The period setting and faster pace than the flagship show gives "Narcos: Mexico" a pace that makes it impossible not to binge through. Plus, you can feel like you're learning while being entertained.

I showed my parents "Green Room" last Thanksgiving and now they don't take my film advice anymore. Luckily, Jeremy Saulnier's brutal and intense mini-masterpiece is on Netflix so you can discuss with the whole family how you'd get away if surrounded by neo-Nazis hell-bent on your destruction. Since Nazis are apparently still a problem in 2018, the film can also be watched like a nature documentary about the lifestyle habits of worthless human garbage.

Really though, my advice is to start "Parks and Recreation" from the beginning. No one can argue while Leslie Knope and company spend seven seasons trying to make the world a little better, one park at a time. That show is what true optimism removed from any ounce of self-serving looks like, and it's always good to be reminded from time to time.