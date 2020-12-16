Maybe Books Will Save Us 

click image Submitted

S

omehow, the time of exchanging gifts is very nearly upon us. If you're running out of time and gift ideas, here are seven books anyone on your list would be happy to receive:

"Local Dirt: Seasonal Recipes for Eating Close to Home"

Organized by season, Bemis, the owner of Tumbleweed Farm in Hood River, offers up a collection of farm to table recipes and stories that's a perfect fit for any Central Oregon chef.

click image Submitted

"American Axe: The Tool That Shaped a Continent"

If there's a tool-loving member of your family, this is the book. Combining his experiences as a forester, axe collector and former competitive lumberjack, McLeod delivers a stunning tribute to the history, function and relevance of the axe through American history.

click image Submitted

"The Fly Fisher: The Essence and Essentials of Fly Fishing"

A comprehensive celebration of all things fly fishing, loaded with drool-worthy photos and illustrations. A must have for any fly fisher on your list, newbie and expert alike.

click image Submitted

"The Lost Spells"

The follow-up to the internationally bestselling "The Lost Words," "The Lost Spells" is a beautiful collection of poems and illustrations that evoke the magic of the everyday natural world. To read "The Lost Spells" is to see in new ways the natural world within our grasp and to be reminded of what happens when we allow it to slip away.

click image Submitted

"Vintage Skiing: Nostalgic Images from the Golden Age of Skiing"

Revisit the glory days of skiing with one of the most famous ski photographers of the era: Oregon's own Ray Atkeson. Contains more than 75 classic skiing photographs in stunning black and white, including many from Mt. Bachelor and other locations around the Pacific Northwest. Put this one under any powderhound's tree.

click image Submitted

"What It's Like to Be a Bird"

Sibley is best known for his guidebooks, but this one is for birders and non-birders alike. Oversized pages provide an in-depth look at individual species, each one going in-depth about that bird's particular behaviors and filled with fun new facts. Taken together, Sibley gives us a format that provides an interesting, deeper understanding of our feathered friends both in our backyard and far afield.

click image Submitted

"Earth Keeper: Reflections on the American Land"

In a sort of "spiritual autobiography," the revered Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and novelist offers a collection of prose reflecting on the relationship between humankind and the Earth. Momaday recalls stories that have been passed down through generations of his people and reveal a sacred connection to the American landscape. It's both a celebration and a warning that we must all be keepers of our Earth.

All of these books are available at Dudley's Bookshop Cafe and its online store, as well as at some of the region's other fine local booksellers.