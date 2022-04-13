 Meadowlark Brings Fun, Elegant Dining to the South Side | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
April 13, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Meadowlark Brings Fun, Elegant Dining to the South Side 

By

The south side of Bend is getting a hip new spot for dining and cocktails. Meadowlark Restaurant is a family friendly spot serving dinner during the week and brunch on the weekends. It's located in the Brookswood Plaza, in the former La Rosa location. Brought to you by the folks who run Boxwood Kitchen in the Old Mill, expect delicious cocktails made from inventive ingredients, as well as a menu that includes artisan pizzas, Italian burrata, pasta carbonara, a range of salads and a chicken pot pie.

COURTESY MEADOWLARK
  • Courtesy Meadowlark

Meadowlark officially opens April 18 at 4pm. It's located at 19570 Amber Meadow Drive, Suite 100 in Bend, and is open from 4 to 10pm Monday through Friday and 10am to 10pm weekends. Reserve a table at exploretock.com/meadowlark.

COURTESY MEADOWLARK
  • Courtesy Meadowlark

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
