Meadowlark Brings Fun, Elegant Dining to the South Side 

The south side of Bend is getting a hip new spot for dining and cocktails. Meadowlark Restaurant is a family friendly spot serving dinner during the week and brunch on the weekends. It's located in the Brookswood Plaza, in the former La Rosa location. Brought to you by the folks who run Boxwood Kitchen in the Old Mill, expect delicious cocktails made from inventive ingredients, as well as a menu that includes artisan pizzas, Italian burrata, pasta carbonara, a range of salads and a chicken pot pie.



Courtesy Meadowlark

Meadowlark officially opens April 18 at 4pm. It's located at 19570 Amber Meadow Drive, Suite 100 in Bend, and is open from 4 to 10pm Monday through Friday and 10am to 10pm weekends. Reserve a table at exploretock.com/meadowlark.