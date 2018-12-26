Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 26, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

Meal Planning Made Easy Workshop 

By
The idea behind meal planning is that instead of asking "what's for dinner?" each night, you decide, shop and prep for the week ahead. In this free, hour-long workshop, Kristi Coughlin of Effectual Nutrition will go over how to make meal planning simple—promising you won't spend all day on Sunday in the kitchen prepping food. You'll go home with the start of your meal plan for the next week. Registration is required and seating limited.

click to enlarge PIXABAY
  • Pixabay

Meal Planning Simplified
Wed. Jan. 23, 6:30-7:30pm
507 NW Wall St., Bend
facebook.com/events/388869468528286/
Free
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 26-January 2, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Latest in Chow

More by Lisa Sipe

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation