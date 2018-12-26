Meal Planning Made Easy Workshop 

T
he idea behind meal planning is that instead of asking "what's for dinner?" each night, you decide, shop and prep for the week ahead. In this free, hour-long workshop, Kristi Coughlin of Effectual Nutrition
will go over how to make meal planning simple—promising you won't spend all day on Sunday in the kitchen prepping food. You'll go home with the start of your meal plan for the next week. Registration is required and seating limited.
click to enlarge
Meal Planning Simplified
Wed. Jan. 23, 6:30-7:30pm
507 NW Wall St., Bend
facebook.com/events/388869468528286/
Free