Medical Helicopter Crashes in Christmas Valley 

An AirLink medical helicopter crashed while landing at the Christmas Valley Airport on its way to pick up a patient last week. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, which occurred in windy conditions around 5:24 pm on May 18, according to NTSB public affairs officer Peter Knudson.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Jamal Jackson via Facebook

The Airbus AS350 helicopter crashed after landing "hard," according to a National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson.

Knudson said the crash seriously injured two of the four people on board, which included two pilots and two medical personnel. AirLink's parent firm, Global Medical Response, confirmed all four crew members were transported to local hospitals for evaluation.

"They landed hard, and the helicopter rolled. The helicopter had substantial damage; two of the people were injured, seriously injured," Knudson said. "[The other two] might have minor injuries, but they weren't considered serious."

Airlink maintains another helicopter and two fixed-wing aircraft in the region. The cause of the crash is yet to be determined by the NTSB, but Knudson said a report should be released within one to two weeks.