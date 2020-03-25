click to enlarge Ashley Sarvis

Tucker

Ding, ding, ding! Welcome to Meeeeet The Pets! Hosted by yours truly, the Central Oregon Pets magazine!

Our staff is filled with pet owners and lovers of all kinds. Each animal has their own interests and desires but are all perfectly amazing in their own way. Let's get to know a few of these furry friends in this issue's installment of—say it together now—Meet. The. Pets!

Pet: Tucker, 9.5

Owner: Ashely Sarvis, Sales

Perfect Meal: Surf and turf! A nice free-range roast chicken with a side of wild caught salmon, meow!

Ideal Day in Central Oregon: A nice jaunt around the gardens of local neighbors followed by a nap in the sun, preferably in the garden as well.

Favorite Road Trip Song: "9 Lives" by Aerosmith.

click to enlarge Shannon Corey

Agatha

Pet: Agatha, 3

Owner: Shannon Corey, Designer

Perfect Meal: Cutie orange and whatever I can lift off the coffee table.... Old French fries are good, too.

Ideal Day in Central Oregon: Breaking trail snowshoeing followed by a beer and nap.

Favorite Road Trip Song: "Rocky Mountain High" by John Denver.











click to enlarge Ban Tat

Gracie

Pet: Gracie, 8 months. Our cover star!

Owner: Ban Tat, Sales

Perfect Meal: Costco Rotisserie Chicken. It's a delicacy!

Ideal Day in Central Oregon: Walk through the Old Mill Trail so that I can stop and say hi to everyone I walk by!

Favorite Road Trip Song: Run-D.M.C featuring Aerosmith – "Walk This Way."











click to enlarge Timm Collins

Idgy

Pet: Idgy (short for didgeridoo—she's an Aussie Doodle), 3

Owner: Timm Collins, Sales

Perfect Meal: Kibble and bacon—it's the new peanut butter and jelly.

Ideal Day in Central Oregon: Start the day off with a group snuggle with my pack, followed by long walks and a swim at the Rim Rock Trail.

Favorite Road Trip Song: "9Hearts and Bones" by Paul Simon.









click to enlarge Isaac Biehl

Sancho

Sancho, 11 monthsIsaac Biehl, Staff Writer/Digital ProducerA fluffy waffle with some peanut butter and whipped cream.Maybe hike Paulina Peak or Broken Top. Cool off in one of the lakes. Cap it off with a nap in the sun on a brewery's patio."Love On Top" by Beyoncé. How does she do it?!