 Meet The Pets | Central Oregon Pets | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 25, 2020 Special Issues & Guides » Central Oregon Pets

Meet The Pets 

Get to know who the CO Pets staff calls their own

By
click to enlarge Tucker - ASHLEY SARVIS
  • Ashley Sarvis
  • Tucker

Ding, ding, ding! Welcome to Meeeeet The Pets! Hosted by yours truly, the Central Oregon Pets magazine!

Our staff is filled with pet owners and lovers of all kinds. Each animal has their own interests and desires but are all perfectly amazing in their own way. Let's get to know a few of these furry friends in this issue's installment of—say it together now—Meet. The. Pets!

Pet: Tucker, 9.5
Owner: Ashely Sarvis, Sales
Perfect Meal: Surf and turf! A nice free-range roast chicken with a side of wild caught salmon, meow!
Ideal Day in Central Oregon: A nice jaunt around the gardens of local neighbors followed by a nap in the sun, preferably in the garden as well.
Favorite Road Trip Song: "9 Lives" by Aerosmith.

click to enlarge Agatha - SHANNON COREY
  • Shannon Corey
  • Agatha

Pet: Agatha, 3
Owner: Shannon Corey, Designer
Perfect Meal: Cutie orange and whatever I can lift off the coffee table.... Old French fries are good, too.
Ideal Day in Central Oregon: Breaking trail snowshoeing followed by a beer and nap.
Favorite Road Trip Song: "Rocky Mountain High" by John Denver.




click to enlarge Gracie - BAN TAT
  • Ban Tat
  • Gracie

Pet: Gracie, 8 months. Our cover star!
Owner: Ban Tat, Sales
Perfect Meal: Costco Rotisserie Chicken. It's a delicacy!
Ideal Day in Central Oregon: Walk through the Old Mill Trail so that I can stop and say hi to everyone I walk by!
Favorite Road Trip Song: Run-D.M.C featuring Aerosmith – "Walk This Way."




click to enlarge Idgy - TIMM COLLINS
  • Timm Collins
  • Idgy

Pet: Idgy (short for didgeridoo—she's an Aussie Doodle), 3
Owner: Timm Collins, Sales
Perfect Meal: Kibble and bacon—it's the new peanut butter and jelly.
Ideal Day in Central Oregon: Start the day off with a group snuggle with my pack, followed by long walks and a swim at the Rim Rock Trail.
Favorite Road Trip Song: "9Hearts and Bones" by Paul Simon.



click to enlarge Sancho - ISAAC BIEHL
  • Isaac Biehl
  • Sancho
Pet: Sancho, 11 months
Owner: Isaac Biehl, Staff Writer/Digital Producer
Perfect Meal: A fluffy waffle with some peanut butter and whipped cream.
Ideal Day in Central Oregon: Maybe hike Paulina Peak or Broken Top. Cool off in one of the lakes. Cap it off with a nap in the sun on a brewery's patio.
Favorite Road Trip Song: "Love On Top" by Beyoncé. How does she do it?!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More in Central Oregon Pets

More Central Oregon Pets »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 25-April 1, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Central Oregon Pets

More by CO Pets Staff

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation