Meet the Six Finalists for the Bend Park and Recreation District Board Vacancy 

The current board discusses all the applicants.

he open spot on the Bend Park and Recreation District board will be filled soon. At the December 17 board meeting, the board narrowed down the pool of 24 to six finalists.These six finalists will present to the board and public on January 7 at the next board meeting. The open vacancy came as Lauren Sprang announced her resignation from the board on November 19.Each applicant had to answer a set of six questions with their turned in application. Here is a little more background on the six finalists for the board vacancy. Quotes are pulled from their applications to BPRD:

Judith Stiegler - Political science teacher & former State Representative

"I am what you would likely describe as a “public service junkie.” In all seriousness, as you can see from my CV, I have dedicated a significant portion of my adult life to serving in various community aspects. In teaching my political science classes at both OSU Cascades and COCC, I emphasize to my students the importance of citizen involvement in the community. I have had varied community experience, a lot focusing on education and the wellbeing of our youth. As an older member of the community, I also have interest in promoting the wellbeing of our older populations. Interacting with the citizenry and listening to community concerns is a natural part of what I have done throughout my professional and community experience. Getting involved with an entity that impacts people in so many ways, seems like a natural fit and next-step for me."





Each finalist will present for five minutes at the January 7 board meeting and also take the time to answer a few questions. The rest of the board will most likely make a decision that meeting as well, with the new board member being sworn in at the January 21 meeting.