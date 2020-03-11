Central Oregonians have another chance to connect with the farmers who produce their food through the 5th Annual Meet Your Farmer dinner, hosted by Central Oregon Locavore. The evening features products from Barley Beef, a group of small, family-run local farms producing hormone-free beef. The event takes place at the Deschutes Brewery Mountain Room, at the brewery on Simpson Avenue.

Central Oregon Locavore

The dinner includes spinalis medallions with a chimichurri sauce and house made tortilla chips, a salad of grilled radicchio wedge with cured beef and local cheese, and an entrée of ribeye au poivre, with roasted vegetables and shoestring potatoes. And don't forget dessert, which is old-fashioned doughnuts topped with ice cream and a cherry demi glace.

5th Annual Meet your Farmer Dinner

Fri., Mar. 13. 6-9pm

Deschutes Brewery Mountain Room

901 SW Simpson Ave., Bend

Reserve at centraloregonlocavore.com

$55 Locavore members/$65 non members