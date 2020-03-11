 Meet your Farmer Dinner | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 11, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

Meet your Farmer Dinner 

5th Annual Meet Your Farmer dinner, hosted by Central Oregon Locavore

Central Oregonians have another chance to connect with the farmers who produce their food through the 5th Annual Meet Your Farmer dinner, hosted by Central Oregon Locavore. The evening features products from Barley Beef, a group of small, family-run local farms producing hormone-free beef. The event takes place at the Deschutes Brewery Mountain Room, at the brewery on Simpson Avenue.

The dinner includes spinalis medallions with a chimichurri sauce and house made tortilla chips, a salad of grilled radicchio wedge with cured beef and local cheese, and an entrée of ribeye au poivre, with roasted vegetables and shoestring potatoes. And don't forget dessert, which is old-fashioned doughnuts topped with ice cream and a cherry demi glace.

5th Annual Meet your Farmer Dinner
Fri., Mar. 13. 6-9pm
Deschutes Brewery Mountain Room
901 SW Simpson Ave., Bend
Reserve at centraloregonlocavore.com
$55 Locavore members/$65 non members

