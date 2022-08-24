Memorial Planned for Bend Firefighter and Twin Brother 

Bend Fire and Rescue will hold a memorial this weekend for a pair of twin brothers who died in a plane crash—one who was a Bend firefighter. Brothers Mark Harro and Daniel Harro were flying together during a backcountry camping trip near Yellow Pine, Idaho, on Aug. 15 when their plane went down. The two brothers both died in the crash. Also in the plane was Daniel's dog Cinder, who survived the crash. The cause of the crash is still undetermined, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. Daniel, who was an engineer for Bend Fire & Rescue, is survived by his wife, Elisif, and Mark Harro is survived by his wife Kelly, and both brothers are also survived by their parents John and Denise Harro and sister Laura.

click to enlarge Photos courtesy Bend Fire & Rescue

Twin brothers Daniel, left, and Mark Harro, died in airplane crash Aug. 15.

"This is a devastating loss for our family," Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley said in a press release. "Daniel was well-loved and well-respected by everyone who worked with him. We will miss his presence every day." Daniel Harro worked for the Scappoose Fire Department before beginning work in Bend in 2014 as a firefighter and paramedic. Mark Harro was an artist, described in a GoFundMe profile as "exceptionally creative, evidenced in his ceramics, drawings, paintings and costumes."

A joint memorial service will take place Sunday, Aug. 28 at 11am at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend. The memorial includes a full fire service active-duty death ceremony organized by Bend Fire & Rescue, the Oregon Honor Guard and other emergency service agencies. Members of the public are encouraged to show up at least 30 minutes early to be ready for traffic congestion.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for each of the brothers' wives to help with expenses. They are available at: gofundme.com/f/daniel-harro and gofundme.com/f/mark-harro. Funeral services are also planned this week for both Daniel and Mark Harro.