 Memorial Planned for Bend Firefighter and Twin Brother | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 24, 2022 News » Local News

Memorial Planned for Bend Firefighter and Twin Brother 

Service to take place at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

By

Bend Fire and Rescue will hold a memorial this weekend for a pair of twin brothers who died in a plane crash—one who was a Bend firefighter. Brothers Mark Harro and Daniel Harro were flying together during a backcountry camping trip near Yellow Pine, Idaho, on Aug. 15 when their plane went down. The two brothers both died in the crash. Also in the plane was Daniel's dog Cinder, who survived the crash. The cause of the crash is still undetermined, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. Daniel, who was an engineer for Bend Fire & Rescue, is survived by his wife, Elisif, and Mark Harro is survived by his wife Kelly, and both brothers are also survived by their parents John and Denise Harro and sister Laura.

click to enlarge Twin brothers Daniel, left, and Mark Harro, died in airplane crash Aug. 15. - PHOTOS COURTESY BEND FIRE & RESCUE
  • Photos courtesy Bend Fire & Rescue
  • Twin brothers Daniel, left, and Mark Harro, died in airplane crash Aug. 15.

"This is a devastating loss for our family," Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley said in a press release. "Daniel was well-loved and well-respected by everyone who worked with him. We will miss his presence every day." Daniel Harro worked for the Scappoose Fire Department before beginning work in Bend in 2014 as a firefighter and paramedic. Mark Harro was an artist, described in a GoFundMe profile as "exceptionally creative, evidenced in his ceramics, drawings, paintings and costumes."

A joint memorial service will take place Sunday, Aug. 28 at 11am at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend. The memorial includes a full fire service active-duty death ceremony organized by Bend Fire & Rescue, the Oregon Honor Guard and other emergency service agencies. Members of the public are encouraged to show up at least 30 minutes early to be ready for traffic congestion.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for each of the brothers' wives to help with expenses. They are available at: gofundme.com/f/daniel-harro and gofundme.com/f/mark-harro. Funeral services are also planned this week for both Daniel and Mark Harro.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Dogs & Lagers Fest

Dogs & Lagers Fest - Crux Fermentation Project

Fri., Aug. 26, 2-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 24-30, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation