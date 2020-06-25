 Mental Health Crisis Intervention 🎧 [with podcast] | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
June 25, 2020 News » Local News

Mental Health Crisis Intervention 🎧 [with podcast] 

Holly Harris is the crisis services manager for Deschutes County. She talks about the new stabilization center, decriminalizing mental illness and police officers in schools

By and
For this week’s “Bend Don’t Break” podcast our guest is Holly Harris, the crisis services manager for Deschutes County. She’s worked in the behavioral health field for 17 years with a primary focus on the intersection of criminal justice and mental health. Right now she’s working to get the Deschutes County Stabilization Center up and running, which just opened last week and serves people in the community who are experiencing a mental health crisis. The center, which is funded both by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Deschutes County Health Services meets one of the goals of the “defund the police” movement: It shifts money away from law enforcement and towards social services. Mental health professionals help the people in crisis instead of law enforcement officers bringing them to jail or the emergency room.


Harris says that emergency mental health calls have not spiked as a result of the coronavirus lockdowns and the economic recession, but that they will likely increase later as the long-term consequences of social isolation and financial stress sink in. Our conversation focuses on the need to continue to decriminalize mental illness by providing strong social services and housing for those suffering from acute and debilitating disorders such as bipolar and schizophrenia. Instead, right now many of them end up in jail for low-level offenses like trespassing.

We also explore the topics of School Resource Officers, the mobile crisis teams that support local law enforcement agencies and finally, the ongoing need to adequately fund mental health programs.

Listen and watch this podcast from this page, or subscribe on iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts.

About The Authors

Laurel Brauns

Laurel Brauns

Laurel has toured the national coffeehouse circuit as a singer-songwriter and spent years buried in psychology books to earn her (in-progress) PhD. She was rescued from both artistic and academic obscurity by The Source Weekly where she loves telling stories about the people who make this community a better place...
More

Aaron Switzer

More
