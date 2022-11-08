Midterm Election: Candidate Results 

T

UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS, with percent of total garnered by each candidate, as of 10 pm Tuesday:

Erlin Taylor - 15.16% - 4,786 votes

60.80% - 8,095 votes

U.S. House - District 2

45.44% 568,320 votes

he polls closed at 8pm on Tuesday, November 8—marking the end of a busy midterm election season that stands to change the power dynamic in Congress, and more locally, put a new person in power in the Oregon governor's office.These are the most up-to-date election results reported by the Deschutes County Clerk's office and the Oregon Secretary of State. Look for more coverage from the Source Weekly throughout the week, as we learn official election results and talk with the winning candidates.Tony Debone - 52.31% - 40,585 votesOliver Tatom - 47.62% - 36,943Patti Adair - 51.22% - 39,672 votesMorgan Schmidt - 48.69% 37,713 votesSteve Dennison - 99.06% - 49,672 votesWilliam (Bill) Kuhn - 63.16% votesTrevor Lewis - 31.89% - 19,473 votesAlex Polvi - 4.48% - 2,736 votes____________________________________Barb Campbell - 43.02% - 13,581 votesKaron Johnson - 28.48% - 8,990 votesBill Olsen - 13.07% - 4,127 votesAriel Méndez - 64.94% - 20,784 votesSean Sipe - 34.87% - 11,159 votesJulia Brown - 8.01% - 2,516 votesRick Johns - 30.00% 9,419 votesMike Riley - 61.77% - 19,393 votesMelanie Kebler - 55.28% - 18,320 votesChris Piper - 44.50% - 14,747 votes____________________________________Branegan Dixon - 12.92% - 2,725 votesJohn Nielsen - 22.02% 5,482 votesKathryn Osborne - 22.15% 5,513 votesBill Trumble - 17.67% - 4,397 votesCat Zwicker - 24.05% - 5,985 votesCharles Baer - 1.33% 138 votesEd Fitch - 35.08% - 3,643 votesJay Patrick - 31.70% 3,292 votesBen Schimmoller - 31.54% 3,275 votes_____________________________________Emerson Levy - 50.69% - 14,411 votesMichael Sipe - 49.24% - 13,998 votesJason Kropf - 64.33% - 15,761 votesJudy Trego - 35.58% - 8,668 votesBrian Lepore - 39.14% - 5,239 votesE. Werner Reschke -_____________________________________Cliff Bentz - 66.53% 149,282Joe Yetter - 33.34% 74,808Lori Chavez-Deremer - 52.64% 112,200 votesJamie McLeod-Skinner - 47.09% 100,371 votesChristine Drazan - 44.78% - 559,985Betsy Johnson - 8.96% votes - 112,056 votesTina Kotek -Donice Noelle Smith - .32% 4,053 votesJoe Rae Perkins - 42.22% - 522,075 votesRon Wyden - 55.14% - 681,869 votesDan Pulju .96% 11,852Chris Henry 1.59% 19,635