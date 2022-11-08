Midterm Election: Candidate Results 

T
he polls closed at 8pm on Tuesday, November 8—marking the end of a busy midterm election season that stands to change the power dynamic in Congress, and more locally, put a new person in power in the Oregon governor's office.
These are the most up-to-date election results reported by the Deschutes County Clerk's office and the Oregon Secretary of State. Look for more coverage from the Source Weekly throughout the week, as we learn official election results and talk with the winning candidates.
UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS, with percent of total garnered by each candidate, as of 10 pm Tuesday:
Deschutes County Commissioner Pos. 1
Tony Debone - 52.31% - 40,585 votes
Oliver Tatom - 47.62% - 36,943
Deschutes County Commissioner Pos. 3
Patti Adair - 51.22% - 39,672 votes
Morgan Schmidt - 48.69% 37,713 votes
Deschutes County Clerk (non contested race)
Steve Dennison - 99.06% - 49,672 votes
Deschutes County Treasurer
William (Bill) Kuhn - 63.16% votes
Trevor Lewis - 31.89% - 19,473 votes
Alex Polvi - 4.48% - 2,736 votes
____________________________________
Bend City Council Pos. 4
Barb Campbell - 43.02% - 13,581 votes
Karon Johnson - 28.48% - 8,990 votes
Bill Olsen - 13.07% - 4,127 votes
Erlin Taylor - 15.16% - 4,786 votes
Bend City Council Pos. 5
Ariel Méndez - 64.94% - 20,784 votes
Sean Sipe - 34.87% - 11,159 votes
Bend City Council Pos. 6
Julia Brown - 8.01% - 2,516 votes
Rick Johns - 30.00% 9,419 votes
Mike Riley - 61.77% - 19,393 votes
Bend City Council Pos. 7 (Mayor)
Melanie Kebler - 55.28% - 18,320 votes
Chris Piper - 44.50% - 14,747 votes
____________________________________
Redmond City Council (Three positions open)
Branegan Dixon - 12.92% - 2,725 votes
John Nielsen - 22.02% 5,482 votes
Kathryn Osborne - 22.15% 5,513 votes
Bill Trumble - 17.67% - 4,397 votes
Cat Zwicker - 24.05% - 5,985 votes
Redmond Mayor
Charles Baer - 1.33% 138 votes
Ed Fitch - 35.08% - 3,643 votes
Jay Patrick - 31.70% 3,292 votes
Ben Schimmoller - 31.54% 3,275 votes
_____________________________________
Oregon House District 53
Emerson Levy - 50.69% - 14,411 votes
Michael Sipe - 49.24% - 13,998 votes
Oregon House District 54
Jason Kropf - 64.33% - 15,761 votes
Judy Trego - 35.58% - 8,668 votes
Oregon House District 55
Brian Lepore - 39.14% - 5,239 votes
E. Werner Reschke - 60.80% - 8,095 votes
_____________________________________
U.S. House - District 2
Cliff Bentz - 66.53% 149,282
Joe Yetter - 33.34% 74,808
U.S. House - District 5
Lori Chavez-Deremer - 52.64% 112,200 votes
Jamie McLeod-Skinner - 47.09% 100,371 votes
Oregon Governor
Christine Drazan - 44.78% - 559,985
Betsy Johnson - 8.96% votes - 112,056 votes
Tina Kotek - 45.44% 568,320 votes
Donice Noelle Smith - .32% 4,053 votes
U.S. Senator
Joe Rae Perkins - 42.22% - 522,075 votes
Ron Wyden - 55.14% - 681,869 votes
Dan Pulju .96% 11,852
Chris Henry 1.59% 19,635
