Miso Coconut Veggie Soup 

Tambi Lane Photo

Dark-colored kale stands out in the flavorful broth made with coconut milk, miso and white wine.

hat to eat for a few weeks post-Thanksgiving is always challenging for me. With thoughts of more holiday food on the horizon, I can never figure out what my body is really craving so I spend a lot of time looking at recipes and pondering what would be nourishing and flavorful.This week I’ve landed on an easy soup that my son, who just happens to be a chef, taught me how to make last winter. It’s full of nourishing ingredients - ginger, cabbage, mushrooms, kale – and also full of flavor thanks to red curry paste, fish sauce and miso.Miso is a traditional Japanese seasoning produced by fermenting soybeans with seasonings and grains. The thick paste is low in carbohydrates and provides a salty, savory umami flavor perfect for soups.Don’t be intimidated by the long list of ingredients. You can easily find them all in just about any local grocery store. Miso keeps for a long time in the refrigerator so don’t be wary of buying a container of it. The same goes for fish sauce. And just because the ingredient list is long it doesn’t mean the recipe is hard. Once you get all your ingredients measured and set up, you’ll see that the technique for making the soup is easy.As always, feel free to tweak this to your own liking. For example, lose the mushrooms if mushrooms aren’t your thing. My rule of thumb is to follow the recipe exactly the first time I make something new and then begin experimenting in subsequent endeavors. Made with the monk fruit sweetener instead of sugar, this soup is keto-friendly.Makes 4 to 6 servings-1-2 tablespoons coconut oil-1 yellow onion, diced-Kosher salt, as desired-Black pepper, as desired-¼ cup minced garlic-¼ cup minced ginger-1 tablespoon red curry paste-½ head green cabbage, shredded or chopped-8 ounces sliced mushrooms-½ cup dry white wine-6 cups vegetable stock (or water)-1 (13.5-ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk-1 tablespoon fish sauce-Juice of 2 limes-1 tablespoon tamari-½ cup sliced scallions-2 tablespoons monk fruit sweetener or regular sugar-2 tablespoons white miso-1 bunch Lacinato (Tuscan) kale (any kale may be substituted)In a large stockpot heat oil on low. Add onions and cook slowly until softened (this low cooking technique is called ‘sweating’ which brings out the natural sweetness of the onion without allowing it to take on any color). Season onions with a small pinch of salt and pepper.Add garlic, ginger and curry paste; stir and sweat for another two minutes. Turn heat to medium-low and add cabbage. Cook until softened. Add mushrooms and cook until moisture has evaporated. Pour in wine and cook until reduced by at least half.Add stock and coconut milk. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. While simmering, stir in fish sauce, lime juice, tamari, scallions, monk fruit sweetener and miso. Add kale and simmer for at least 15 minutes. Serve warm. This soup can be frozen in serving-size containers for easy lunchtime reheating.