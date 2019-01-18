Search
January 18, 2019 News » Local News

MLK Day of Service 

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy at these local events

Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday is a national holiday, and since 1994, Congress has designated the third Monday in January as a national day of service in honor of his legacy.

The goal of this day of service, according to nationalservice.org, is "to empower individuals, strengthen communities, bridge barriers, create solutions to social problems, and move us closer to Dr. King's vision of a "Beloved Community.""

What better way to celebrate the legacy of man who gave so much to so many of the communities he belonged to, than to give back to your own? I'll leave you with words of inspiration from the great orator himself:
"A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right. A man dies when he refuses to stand up for justice. A man dies when he refuses to take a stand for that which is true." — MLK, 1965 click to tweet
Source: 1965 sermon following "Bloody Sunday," in which civil rights protesters were beaten in Selma, Ala.

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons

MLK Day of Service Events - Monday 1/21

MLK Day of Service at Friends of Westside Village Magnet School
Bring the fam (ages 3 and over) and spend an afternoon gardening, cleaning up outside school grounds, organizing inside the school building and sorting books in the library.



Monday, 10am-1pm
Friends of Westside Village Magnet School
1101 NW 12th St., Bend

Prep Hygiene Kits for Point in Time Homeless Count Central Oregon

Help sort and bundle donations of travel-size shampoo and conditioner, hand warmers, socks, granola bars are collected from local organizations and businesses throughout December. All donations go into individual bags to be handed out during the Central Oregon Point in Time Homeless Count during the last week of January.

Monday, 5:30-7:30pm
The Wilds - Co-working Space
30 SW Century Drive, Suite #120, Bend

Livestream Presentation with Sybrina Fulton

Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, will speak at Oregon State University's main campus as part of the university’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. The presentation will be livestreamed to OSU-Cascades in Bend, at an event open to the public. It will be followed by an informal discussion.

Monday, 11am-Noon
Tykeson Hall, OSU-Cascades, Room 206
1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend

Event Details MLK Day Livestream Presentation
@ Tykeson Hall, OSU-Cascades
1500 SW Chandler Ave.
Downtown
Bend, OR
When: Mon., Jan. 21, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Price: Free, registration required
Presentations + Exhibits
Map

Workshop: The Road to Racial Justice

In this interactive workshop, focus the struggle to hold productive conversations about race and racism. Hosted by Erin Rook, diversity coordinator at OSU-Cascades.

Monday, 3:30-5:30pm
Tykeson Hall, OSU-Cascades, Room 206
1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend


Source Weekly Newsletter

