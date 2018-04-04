Mom Hacks 

Submitted

Mother's Day is right around the corner and families are about to scour the local shops for the prettiest potted plants, best chocolates and the sparkliest jewelry out there. But before you go adding to mom's chores with more greenery to keep alive or ruining her diet with a sugary gift, consider giving her what she really wants: an easier job.



There are plenty of hacks that make momming easier. This Mother's Day, consider giving mom a gift that will ease her everyday woes. Check out the hacks below and then make your purchase or help organize the home accordingly.



Keep the kids' shoes in the car. Mom won't have to ask 20 times for shoes to make it on to feet before heading out the door with this simple solution. The kids can pull them on during the ride to school and she gets to start her day off on the right foot.



Pajamas are just comfy day clothes, aren't they? Bathe the kids before they hit the sack and then put them in a pair of sweats and a soft t-shirt. When they wake up the next day, simply feed them and have them brush their teeth and hair, then they are ready to jump in the car where their shoes await them.

Swiss Army Knives aren't just for dads. Mom needs one for her purse because they offer quick solutions for an endless number of problems like pulling splinters from tiny fingers, breaking into the impenetrable packaging around new toys, and perhaps most importantly, busting into that bottle of wine at the end of the day.

That shoe organizer that was once filled with fancy heels and now hangs empty in the closet is perfect for organizing all of the kids' craft supplies or those tiny random toys you aren't quite sure what to do with. Talk about a quick clean up!

All that jewelry you keep buying mom needs somewhere to go when she isn't wearing it (which is most of the time). Grab some ice cube trays and organize. Simple, effective and cheap.

Forget buying those spendy glasses from the Pottery Barn. Mom shouldn't feel bad every time they slip from small hands and break (every day). Clean the jars the pasta sauce and jam come in and turn them into cups. Pros: cheap, hard to knock over and break, trendy and earth-friendly.

Ok, labeling clothing sounds like a preschool hack but if you have multiple children around the same age, or teenagers around mom's age, chances are clothing wars have begun. Keep what belongs to whom straight by initialing the tags.

How many times has Mom lost hours of her day weaving through the aisles of the grocery store with unhappy children tugging at her clothes? Best mom hack? Instacart: a virtual grocery shopping and delivery website and app, gives her back those precious hours and her sanity. The free version offers access to products sold by Safeway, Albertsons, Costco, PetcoNow and Cash & Carry from the comfort of home. She just clicks on the items she wants and they are delivered right to the front door. If Mom is out on the town, she can order items for pickup, as well, and simply swoop by and grab them on the way home. Coupons on the site can be applied to a purchase with one quick click. Instacart does charge a delivery fee, but you can give Mom the gift of a membership so she can avoid this charge on orders over $35 and truly experience stress-free shopping.