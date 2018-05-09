Submitted

Remember when you were a kid and for Mother's Day you'd make a Georgia O'Keefe-inspired flower painting? Or maybe you'd cover your hands in paint, smack 'em down on a piece of paper with a poem, give it to mom and call it good? Mom loved that. She loved your art. Your mom still loves art, but now you're both a little older and giving her art for Mother's Day could be a really inspired idea. Moms love art. If you're out of ideas, check these out.

This summer has a great lineup, from Steve Miller to Steve Martin. A gift of a musical outing is a little out of the box, but she'll greatly appreciate it—especially if you join her for the fun.

Do you know all the hidden mural locations of Bend? There are quite a few, and John Flannery will show you all of them. He'll also give you the history of the art in our roundabouts and show off some local artists' yard art. You can go by Segway, electric bike or open air electric car. You'll learn something new, and Flannery is hilarious.

It can often be hard to buy people art, because you're worried they may not have a place to put it. What if they don't like it? Small art is great for this purpose. It can go in a hallway, on a wall between door frames, in a bathroom or even on a staircase wall. Most people have small spaces in their home they'd like filled. If you know your mom likes gardens, get a piece with some flowers. If she loves motorcycles, maybe something a little edgier. Most artists make small sized work—usually very affordable and easy to give as a gift. It doesn't need to be a Picasso for it to be appreciated and loved, the way all art should be. Just make sure you get a frame! Never give someone a gift of art without it being framed. Your mother raised you better than that.

Available at The Workhouse, Willow Lane and Red Chair Gallery.