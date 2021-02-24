 Monarch butterflies need your green thumb | Natural World | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 24, 2021 Outside » Natural World

Monarch butterflies need your green thumb 

Growing and planting milkweed can help

By

As spring draws nearer by the day, many people in Central Oregon start to get eager for the resumption of warm weather and springtime habits. For some, gardening tops that list, and they jump the season by starting garden seeds indoors. Tomatoes and other vegetables are the usual suspects, but this year, why not add in a few native milkweed seeds to help out our local monarch butterfly population?

There are two kinds of milkweed native to Central Oregon: showy milkweed (Asclepias speciosa) and narrowleaf milkweed (Asclepias fascicularis). Both kinds were historically found throughout Central Oregon, but are now very limited in their range. Planting more native milkweed in Central Oregon can help the iconic Western monarch butterfly survive into the future.

A Western monarch butterfly on native showy milkweed. - DESCHUTES LAND TRUST
  • Deschutes Land Trust
  • A Western monarch butterfly on native showy milkweed.

What?! We have monarch butterflies in Central Oregon? Yep! Central Oregon is within the migratory range of the Western monarch butterfly. Many know this bright orange-and-black butterfly because of its amazing migration from North America south to Mexico. Our monarchs, however, are a separate species from the ones that migrate to Mexico. They live only in the Western U.S. and make their migration from the Northwest to overwinter in California.

Monarch butterflies, like many butterflies, rely on certain host plants as food sources and for egg laying and rearing. Milkweed is the host plant that monarch butterflies use for egg laying and then for providing the food young butterflies need once they emerge as caterpillars. Sadly, the Western monarch butterfly population has seen a steep decline in recent years. This past year, according to the Xerces Society, only 1,900 butterflies were spotted at overwintering grounds in California—down from 192,000 in 2017—and a 99.9% decline since the 1980s! The primary reason? Loss of habitat at overwintering grounds and along their migratory pathways where milkweed was once more abundant.

Western monarch butterfly populations have declined by 99.9% since the 1980s! Planting milkweed can help. tweet this

The good news is that people can help the struggling Western monarch butterfly by simply planting milkweed in their yards, gardens, or even in pots on their patios! And now it the time to get those seeds started. Here are a few tips to help grow and plant milkweed successfully:

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Plant and grow ONLY native milkweed (the two varieties above). Non-native milkweed is sometimes sold at local garden stores and it can actually harm our species of monarch butterflies. Get your milkweed seeds and seed growing tips from the Deschutes Land Trust and buy your milkweed plants later this spring at a native plant nursery like Wintercreek Nursery.

Plant three to six milkweed plants together—preferably a combination of showy and narrowleaf to help provide enough egg-laying space and food for newly emerged caterpillars.

Learn more about what milkweed needs to thrive. Showy milkweed likes full sun and medium water. Narrowleaf also likes full sun but prefers well-drained soil and is more drought tolerant. Both species spread via rhizomes—so plant them where they have the room to spread!

Native showy milkweed in full bloom. - DESCHUTES LAND TRUST
  • Deschutes Land Trust
  • Native showy milkweed in full bloom.

Tend your milkweed once it is planted. Native plants (even drought-tolerant ones) will need regular watering in order to establish their roots. This can sometimes take a couple of years. Once their roots are established, they won't need as much water and should thrive in our Central Oregon climate. Milkweed also doesn't like competition (from weeds or other plants), so make sure you give it enough space to thrive.

Bonus: Plant other pollinator-friendly native plants with your milkweed! Create a monarch garden by adding other plants to your milkweed that provide nectar for monarchs and bees and other butterflies. Choose a variety of blooms that stretch from early spring through fall and use only native plants that haven't been treated with neonicotinoids (an insecticide often found on nursery plants and extremely harmful to pollinators).

Spring is coming! Seed starting offers a great window into the season and planting milkweed is one of those little steps we can all take to make the world a little better for monarch butterflies. Happy planting!

-Sarah Mowry is the Deschutes Land Trust's Outreach Director. She has worked for the Land Trust since 2005 and leads its communications and community engagement efforts.

About The Author

Sarah Mowry

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Old Is The New Black
Free Will Astrology—Week of February 25
Midtown Rising
Letters to the Editor 2/25/21
In Pandemic Response, Embrace the Gray
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Natural World »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Community Dance Break!....just 10 minutes

Community Dance Break!....just 10 minutes

Wed., Feb. 24, 12:30-12:40 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

The 2021 Central Oregon Pet Palooza is here!

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Natural World

More by Sarah Mowry

Current Issue

Issue Cover

February 24-March 3, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation