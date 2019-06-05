Monkless Opening Restaurant on the River 

Monkless Belgian Ales will soon have a second home in a building off Industrial Way in Bend. The site, which features a recently expanded deck overlooking the Deschutes River, most recently housed Craft Kitchen & Brewery. The Monkless team announced its lease signing on its Facebook page May 31. The new Brasserie by Monkless will serve traditional European cuisine along with its Belgian-style ales, in what co-owner Robin Clement calls "highly curated food and beer pairings."



Monkless will continue to brew its beer at its production facility and serve beers at its taproom on High Desert Lane, though Clement says they'll likely reduce their hours at that location when the Brasserie opens.

Clement hopes to have the new space open by Sept. 1—though she says, "that's probably a little optimistic."

Monkless Belgian Ales

20750 High Desert Ln. #107, Bend (new location opening soon)

541-610-5098

monkless.com