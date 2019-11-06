 Monkless Opens its New Brasserie | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 06, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Monkless Opens its New Brasserie 

Specialty cocktails, on top of Monkless' Belgian-style draft beers and flights

By

Earlier this year, Monkless Belgian Ales announced it had signed a lease on the space formerly occupied by Craft Kitchen and Brewery, overlooking the Deschutes River. Now, the new Brasserie by Monkless opened its doors Oct. 30.

KEELY DAMARA
  • Keely Damara

Monkless has hired a Michelin star-trained chef from San Francisco to head up its kitchen, offering a menu that includes Belgian-inspired eats such as mussels platters, Belgian frites twice fried in duck fat, sausage samplers, schnitzel, spaetzle and much more. The space also offers a full bar and specialty cocktails, on top of Monkless' Belgian-style draft beers and flights. The Brasserie, decked out with a sumptuous wood-and-antique décor, is open every day from 11am to 10pm.

The Brasserie at Monkless Belgian Ales
803 SW Industrial Way, Bend
541-797-6760
Daily 11am-10pm


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 6-May19, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Bend Curling Club Bonspiel

    Bend Curling Club Bonspiel

    Teams of four play four matches Friday and Saturday, with a final round Sunday morning
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Nov 6, 2019

  • San Simón Open Downtown

    “Sophisticated debauchery” in downtown Bend
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Nov 6, 2019
  • A Rare Breed

    A Rare Breed

    A Q&A with dog-show superstar, JD Platt, whose special dog is featured on this magazine's cover
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 30, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation