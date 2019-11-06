Monkless Opens its New Brasserie 

Earlier this year, Monkless Belgian Ales announced it had signed a lease on the space formerly occupied by Craft Kitchen and Brewery, overlooking the Deschutes River. Now, the new Brasserie by Monkless opened its doors Oct. 30.
Monkless has hired a Michelin star-trained chef from San Francisco to head up its kitchen, offering a menu that includes Belgian-inspired eats such as mussels platters, Belgian frites twice fried in duck fat, sausage samplers, schnitzel, spaetzle and much more. The space also offers a full bar and specialty cocktails, on top of Monkless' Belgian-style draft beers and flights. The Brasserie, decked out with a sumptuous wood-and-antique décor, is open every day from 11am to 10pm.
The Brasserie at Monkless Belgian Ales
803 SW Industrial Way, Bend
541-797-6760
Daily 11am-10pm
