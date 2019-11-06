Monkless Opens its New Brasserie 

Earlier this year, Monkless Belgian Ales announced it had signed a lease on the space formerly occupied by Craft Kitchen and Brewery, overlooking the Deschutes River. Now, the new Brasserie by Monkless opened its doors Oct. 30.

Keely Damara

Monkless has hired a Michelin star-trained chef from San Francisco to head up its kitchen, offering a menu that includes Belgian-inspired eats such as mussels platters, Belgian frites twice fried in duck fat, sausage samplers, schnitzel, spaetzle and much more. The space also offers a full bar and specialty cocktails, on top of Monkless' Belgian-style draft beers and flights. The Brasserie, decked out with a sumptuous wood-and-antique décor, is open every day from 11am to 10pm.

The Brasserie at Monkless Belgian Ales

803 SW Industrial Way, Bend

541-797-6760

Daily 11am-10pm