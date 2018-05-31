Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 31, 2018 News » Local News

More Construction on NW 14th Street 

Drivers should expect headaches on in the area all summer

By
click to enlarge FLICKR
  • Flickr
Drivers who need to use NW 14th Street between Galveston and Newport this summer should consider alternate routes.

The City of Bend is holding an open house for the public to discuss upcoming work on the 14th Street corridor between the Galveston Avenue roundabout and the Newport Avenue roundabout from 5 to 6:30pm on Tuesday, June 5. The meeting will take place at Rosie Bareis Community Campus, located at 1010 NW 14th St.

According to the City, the meeting will inform businesses and residents about the project, including what to expect and how to best access the impacted areas during construction.

The road construction will continue in the area after Cascade Natural Gas completes its current project. The City said a full closure of 14th Street between Galveston and Newport is anticipated to begin the second week of July and run for nearly two months.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 30-June 6, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    UPDATED: Hiker Finds Body East of Bend

    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • May 30, 2018
    Oregon State Medical Examiner determined the body found east of Bend is Sara Gomez More »

  • Local News »

    Flying the Wild West

    • by Chris Miller
    • May 30, 2018
    If you want a gauge of how Central Oregon's population is growing—and where the growth and visitors are coming from—look no further than the area's main airport More »

  • Local News »

    Side Notes

    • by The Source Staff
    • May 30, 2018
    Meeting Scheduled for Proposed Starbucks at Platypus Pub Location, Wear Orange Day, Hiker Finds Body East Of Bend  More »
  • More »

More by Chris Miller

  • Flying the Wild West

    Flying the Wild West

    If you want a gauge of how Central Oregon's population is growing—and where the growth and visitors are coming from—look no further than the area's main airport
    • by Chris Miller
    • May 30, 2018
  • Trail Volunteers Wanted

    Trail Volunteers Wanted

    The Sierra Club is partnering with Bend Park and Rec to remove invasive plants on the Deschutes River Trail
    • by Chris Miller
    • May 29, 2018
  • Medical Community Supports Shift in School Start Times

    Medical Community Supports Shift in School Start Times

    Bend-La Pine Schools is taking public comments until May 31
    • by Chris Miller
    • May 24, 2018
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Eclipse Chasers

    Eclipse Chasers

    The Biggest Event of the Year: Why, Where and How to Watch the Great American Eclipse
    • by Renée Alexander
    • Jan 4, 2017
  • Not in Our Town

    Not in Our Town

    Bend City Council makes an anti-hate proclamation
    • by Brian Jennings
    • Jan 4, 2017

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation