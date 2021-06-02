 More Farmers Markets, Saturday Markets Open | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
June 02, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

More Farmers Markets, Saturday Markets Open 

In a sure sign of summer, more local farmers markets—and Saturday markets—are opening up this week

The NorthWest Crossing Farmers Market opens for the season on Saturday, June 5, featuring local produce, meats, eggs, cheese, flowers and other handmade items right in the heart of NorthWest Crossing in Bend. Live music is also part of the experience. The market is open every Saturday from 8am to 2pm, now through September.

The Downtown Bend Artisans Market rebranded from its previous name as the Central Oregon Saturday Market.
  • The Downtown Bend Artisans Market rebranded from its previous name as the Central Oregon Saturday Market.

Craft Kitchen & Brewery in Bend is also offering a monthly Saturday market, starting June 5 and continuing through October. Find live music, food, beer and local artisans from noon to 5pm the first Saturday of each month through October.

The Downtown Bend Artisans Market—formerly known as the Central Oregon Saturday Market—opened May 29 in the parking lot across from the Deschutes Public Library in downtown Bend. The Artisans Market features dozens of artists and makers selling everything from quilts and fine arts to gemstones and doggie treats. It's open Saturdays from 10am to 4pm through September 4.

The Sisters Farmers Market returns this week, kicking off its season on Sunday, June 6. The market is open from 11am to 2pm every Sunday into October at Fir Street Park, featuring live music, local produce and more.

The Redmond Farmers Market is back on Tuesday, June 8, taking place at Centennial Park from 3pm to 6pm every week. Market days end in mid-September.

...And as previously reported here, the Bend Farmers Market is has been underway since early May and is happening Wednesdays from 2pm to 6pm through October 13.

Find these and other food-related events on the Source Weekly's calendar!

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
