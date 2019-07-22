More Kids Means More Staff 

T

click to enlarge Bend Park and Recreation District

A day in the life of Kids Inc. at Jewell Elementary in 2017.

hose with kids in the Bend-La Pine Schools district are well aware of the shortage of daytime and after-school care—made even more acute by the coming school start time changes for the 2019-2020 school year.Bend Park and Recreation is making an effort to meet the community's needs by increasing the number of open spots in Kids Inc. , adding more than 400 new slots compared to last school year. And naturally, that means BPRD also needs more staff.BPRD is adding more than 30 new Kids Inc. positions to counter-balance the increase of children. Those interested in these jobs should head to BPRD's job fair on Thursday, July 25 from 3-6pm.Positions available include Youth Recreation Leader, where those hired would be tasked with interacting with children through a variety of activities while also offering guidance and care to ensure the safety of the children enrolled. These part-time jobs can either run year round (those hired would help with summer programs) or just for the duration of the school year.

"It’s our hope to fill the positions before the school year begins. I believe that this job provides our staff the flexibility to pursue their interests, whether it’s school, other employment or fun," BPRD Recruiting Manager Kelly Powell told the Source. "Also, these positions will be eligible for our excellent benefits which include health benefits and paid time-off or quarterly bonuses depending on the schedule selected."