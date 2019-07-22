Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 22, 2019 News » Local News

More Kids Means More Staff 

Bend Parks to host job fair for Kids Inc., which added 400 new slots this year

By
Those with kids in the Bend-La Pine Schools district are well aware of the shortage of daytime and after-school care—made even more acute by the coming school start time changes for the 2019-2020 school year.

Bend Park and Recreation is making an effort to meet the community's needs by increasing the number of open spots in Kids Inc., adding more than 400 new slots compared to last school year. And naturally, that means BPRD also needs more staff.

BPRD is adding more than 30 new Kids Inc. positions to counter-balance the increase of children. Those interested in these jobs should head to BPRD's job fair on Thursday, July 25 from 3-6pm.



click to enlarge A day in the life of Kids Inc. at Jewell Elementary in 2017. - BEND PARK AND RECREATION DISTRICT
  • Bend Park and Recreation District
  • A day in the life of Kids Inc. at Jewell Elementary in 2017.
Positions available include Youth Recreation Leader, where those hired would be tasked with interacting with children through a variety of activities while also offering guidance and care to ensure the safety of the children enrolled. These part-time jobs can either run year round (those hired would help with summer programs) or just for the duration of the school year.

"It’s our hope to fill the positions before the school year begins. I believe that this job provides our staff the flexibility to pursue their interests, whether it’s school, other employment or fun," BPRD Recruiting Manager Kelly Powell told the Source. "Also, these positions will be eligible for our excellent benefits which include health benefits and paid time-off or quarterly bonuses depending on the schedule selected."

Both types of positions offer other benefits that can include free attendance in Kids Inc. for the employee's child, recreation facility passes and program discounts. If there are still openings once the school year begins, Powell says BPRD will still be looking to fill these positions until fully staffed.

While attending the fair those interested will be able to ask questions, apply for available positions or even participate in interviews right on Thursday.

You can find more information online at bendparksandrec.org or you can contact Kelly Powell, BPRD's Recruiting Manager at kelly@bendparksandrec.org with questions. 
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 17-24, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

More by Isaac Biehl

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation