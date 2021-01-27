More Locations Offering To-Go Cocktails 

click to enlarge Courtesy The Victorian

The Victorian Café's Proud Mary bloody marys are the stuff of dreams—but if you order it to go, you'll have to assemble the many glorious ingredients yourself.

Several weeks ago, as to-go cocktails began to be a thing in Oregon, we published a very brief list of some of the places starting to offer to-go cocktails. We've updated the list to include some of the other places that have since come online with new and inventive ways to get their cocktails into your hand. Thanks to online ordering—which many locations have added to their services over the course of the pandemic—it's easy to find out whether your favorite spot has cocktails on top of all that good food.

As long as you order a "substantial food item," patrons can also grab cocktails to go. (Note: this is very likely a temporary thing, since the Oregon Liquor Control Commission approved to-go cocktails only during Oregon's state of emergency.)

5 Fusion and Sushi Bar offers cocktails as well as beer, sake and other beverages, tempting you right as you walk up to get your to-go orders.

Baldy's BBQ is offering growler fills, as well as its South O Border fresh-squeezed margarita, Bloody Mary, the Mr. Clean—a vodka with fresh-squeezed grapefruit, Strawberry Tom Collins or build-your-own cocktails to go.

Bend Izakaya Ronin offers a Yuz Lemonade, a Whiskey Apple Cider, a Ginger Roku Rickey and a host of sake, beer and wine.

Bethlyn's Global Fusion has added champagne splits to its Valentine's menu—which is a lobster bisque, mixed greens with roasted pear beet salad, crab cake lasagna, and a dessert board. Order ahead for V-Day!

Boxwood Kitchen has a great selection of wine bottles to pick up with your meal.

Brown Owl Bend offers $4 beers, or six-packs of its select to-go beers with your pickup order.

Chomp Chomp is offering a number of fun cocktails with your order, including its Mule on the Move (a Moscow Mule), the Rolling Rita (tequila and fresh-squeezed lime) and the One Night in Bangkok, featuring spicy vodka, coconut, yuzu and lime. Growlers and wine bottles also available.

Dogwood Cocktail Cabin is offering a weekly "Take, Shake & Bake" that includes a few of its signature cocktails, along with take-and-bake pizza from Portland's Renata Italian restaurant.

El Caporal Bend is offering margaritas to take away with your to-go orders.

El Rancho Grande offers its "Togoritas" and Bloody Marys along with your to-go food.

Hideaway Tavern, recently reopened with takeout and patio dining, offers that craveable Bloody Mary, Mimosas, and fresh Greyhounds, Screwdrivers and Strawberry Lemonade Vodkas, along with an extensive menu.

Hola! Restaurants are offering their delicious margaritas and signature Red Cactus at its open locations.

Joolz is offering signature cocktails that include an Oregon Pear Drop Cocktail, along with Spanish Cava, beers and growlers to go.

La Rosa is offering a wide selection of margaritas with your to-go order.

McMenamin's is offering a host of its regular drinks and cocktails in to-go containers.

Miyagi Ramen is offering its Yuzu Margarita, the Moto-Ki, including white and gold rum with coconut, pineapple, lime juice and nutmeg, along with sake and beer.

Pflücke offers a host of German beers and wine, all bottled up and ready to go.

The Victorian Café is offering its Classic and Proud Mary bloody mary kits to go, as well as champagne.

Wild Rose is offering its Thai Sunrise, featuring rum, mango, lime and Thai tea drizze, as well as its Mango Thaigarita, with mango, lime, triple sec and tequila.