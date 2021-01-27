 More Locations Offering To-Go Cocktails | Beer & Drink | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 27, 2021 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

More Locations Offering To-Go Cocktails 

Where to get those drinks to go, before they go away

By
click to enlarge The Victorian Caf&eacute;'s Proud Mary bloody marys are the stuff of dreams&mdash;but if you order it to go, you'll have to assemble the many glorious ingredients yourself. - COURTESY THE VICTORIAN
  • Courtesy The Victorian
  • The Victorian Café's Proud Mary bloody marys are the stuff of dreams—but if you order it to go, you'll have to assemble the many glorious ingredients yourself.

Several weeks ago, as to-go cocktails began to be a thing in Oregon, we published a very brief list of some of the places starting to offer to-go cocktails. We've updated the list to include some of the other places that have since come online with new and inventive ways to get their cocktails into your hand. Thanks to online ordering—which many locations have added to their services over the course of the pandemic—it's easy to find out whether your favorite spot has cocktails on top of all that good food.

As long as you order a "substantial food item," patrons can also grab cocktails to go. (Note: this is very likely a temporary thing, since the Oregon Liquor Control Commission approved to-go cocktails only during Oregon's state of emergency.)

5 Fusion and Sushi Bar offers cocktails as well as beer, sake and other beverages, tempting you right as you walk up to get your to-go orders.

Baldy's BBQ is offering growler fills, as well as its South O Border fresh-squeezed margarita, Bloody Mary, the Mr. Clean—a vodka with fresh-squeezed grapefruit, Strawberry Tom Collins or build-your-own cocktails to go.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Bend Izakaya Ronin offers a Yuz Lemonade, a Whiskey Apple Cider, a Ginger Roku Rickey and a host of sake, beer and wine.

Bethlyn's Global Fusion has added champagne splits to its Valentine's menu—which is a lobster bisque, mixed greens with roasted pear beet salad, crab cake lasagna, and a dessert board. Order ahead for V-Day!

Boxwood Kitchen has a great selection of wine bottles to pick up with your meal.

Brown Owl Bend offers $4 beers, or six-packs of its select to-go beers with your pickup order.

Chomp Chomp is offering a number of fun cocktails with your order, including its Mule on the Move (a Moscow Mule), the Rolling Rita (tequila and fresh-squeezed lime) and the One Night in Bangkok, featuring spicy vodka, coconut, yuzu and lime. Growlers and wine bottles also available.

Dogwood Cocktail Cabin is offering a weekly "Take, Shake & Bake" that includes a few of its signature cocktails, along with take-and-bake pizza from Portland's Renata Italian restaurant.

El Caporal Bend is offering margaritas to take away with your to-go orders.

El Rancho Grande offers its "Togoritas" and Bloody Marys along with your to-go food.

Hideaway Tavern, recently reopened with takeout and patio dining, offers that craveable Bloody Mary, Mimosas, and fresh Greyhounds, Screwdrivers and Strawberry Lemonade Vodkas, along with an extensive menu.

Hola! Restaurants are offering their delicious margaritas and signature Red Cactus at its open locations.

Joolz is offering signature cocktails that include an Oregon Pear Drop Cocktail, along with Spanish Cava, beers and growlers to go.

La Rosa is offering a wide selection of margaritas with your to-go order.

McMenamin's is offering a host of its regular drinks and cocktails in to-go containers.

Miyagi Ramen is offering its Yuzu Margarita, the Moto-Ki, including white and gold rum with coconut, pineapple, lime juice and nutmeg, along with sake and beer.

Pflücke offers a host of German beers and wine, all bottled up and ready to go.

The Victorian Café is offering its Classic and Proud Mary bloody mary kits to go, as well as champagne.

Wild Rose is offering its Thai Sunrise, featuring rum, mango, lime and Thai tea drizze, as well as its Mango Thaigarita, with mango, lime, triple sec and tequila.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Winter Wildlife Tracking
Eating Well To Go
Keeping the Cartwheels Coming
Exploring Oregon's Outback One Step at a Time
Revenge is Always Ugly
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Beer & Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s

Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s

Wed., Jan. 27, 4:30-6 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Beer & Drink

  • Beer & Drink »

    Whiskeyed Away

    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Jan 13, 2021
    If there was any time better than the middle of winter to revel in the craft of whiskey, we don't know when it is. More »

  • Beer & Drink »

    Get Your Drinks and Run

    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Jan 6, 2021
    A sampling of offerings from local bars, now offering drinks to go More »

  • Beer & Drink »

    To-Go Cocktails Coming Soon to Oregon

    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Dec 23, 2020
    Oregon legislature passes Restaurant Relief bill, allowing for takeaway cocktails during the pandemic More »
  • More »

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 27-February 3, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation