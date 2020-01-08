More Tacos, Please 

If there's one thing that Bend loves more than craft beer and working remotely, it's tacos. With that being said, there's yet another source for traditional and unique street tacos. Vida y Tacos, which translates to "life and tacos," offers up traditional Mexican fare including cochinita, al pastor and tinga chicken tacos. But it's the "extraordinary" taco menu that has us coming back for seconds.

Nancy Patterson @eatdrinkbend

I sampled a variety of these outside-the-box offerings, including Korean BBQ tacos served with miso chili mayo, Ahi tacos served inside of a cabbage shell and crispy chicken tacos served with habanero ranch. The fast-casual taco hub is vibrantly and offers easy take-out options or seat-yourself dining. Vida y Tacos replaces the shuttered Ajii Asian Kitchen. Aside from their colorful dining menu, the spot also features "adult slushies" and margaritas by the pitcher.