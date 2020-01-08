 More Tacos, Please | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 08, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

More Tacos, Please 

Vida y Tacos is Bend's newest taco hub

By

If there's one thing that Bend loves more than craft beer and working remotely, it's tacos. With that being said, there's yet another source for traditional and unique street tacos. Vida y Tacos, which translates to "life and tacos," offers up traditional Mexican fare including cochinita, al pastor and tinga chicken tacos. But it's the "extraordinary" taco menu that has us coming back for seconds.

NANCY PATTERSON @EATDRINKBEND
  • Nancy Patterson @eatdrinkbend

I sampled a variety of these outside-the-box offerings, including Korean BBQ tacos served with miso chili mayo, Ahi tacos served inside of a cabbage shell and crispy chicken tacos served with habanero ranch. The fast-casual taco hub is vibrantly and offers easy take-out options or seat-yourself dining. Vida y Tacos replaces the shuttered Ajii Asian Kitchen. Aside from their colorful dining menu, the spot also features "adult slushies" and margaritas by the pitcher.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Tacos, Mexican

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 8-15, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Chow

More by Nancy Patterson

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation