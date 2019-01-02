Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 02, 2019 Screen » Film

More Than Meets the Eye 

Bumblebee has heart AND explosions

By

Have we reached a place in society where we can admit the "Transformers" movies are garbage? Look, each one of the five (FIVE?!?) movies has something to offer, whether it's watching Shia LaBEEEF slowly losing his mind on camera, T.J. Miller getting burned to ashes in the fourth one, Chicago getting systematically destroyed in the third one or Stanley Tucci playing a drunken Merlin in the last one.

A nice little story of a girl and her robot. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • A nice little story of a girl and her robot.

Franchise director Michael Bay managed to turn his love of the military, expensive vehicles and massive explosions into a series that grossed close to $5 billion worldwide. Are the movies good? Not really. Entertaining? Sure. But now that Bay has announced he's done directing the movies so he can focus more on chilling at the Playboy mansion, it's time to give some new filmmakers a chance in the sandbox.

If you told me I was gonna be excited for a "Transformers" spinoff prequel starring the mute yellow badass Bumblebee, I would've said you were smoking the same stuff Bay was while making these movies—but a few things had me a little hyped for this thing. Setting the film in 1987 gives the filmmakers a new texture and color palate to play with. Hailee Steinfeld as the star sounded like a great idea. I guess she's an annoying pop star now, but I still remember her holding her own against Jeff Bridges in the "True Grit" remake.

The main reason I had faith was the director, Travis Knight. Not only is he the CEO of Portland-based animation studio Laika, but he also directed the animated showstopper "Kubo and the Two Strings." If anyone could give giant robots talking about crap like "The Matrix of Leadership" some gravitas, it would be Knight and his creative team.

For the most part, all the things I was excited for came to pass. Having the story set in 1987 and focusing on a teenage girl getting a rusty 1967 Volkswagen Beetle as her first car is perfect. Steinfeld carries the movie effortlessly and her interactions with a giant computer-generated robot always feel authentic and, surprisingly, touching.

It's not just some epic action movie about a girl and her robot saving the world, but instead manages to tell an intimate story about a depressed young woman overcoming grief and falling in love with her first car.

Travis Knight slows down the action and Bay-hem of the franchise proper and allows all of the robot fighting to be clear and visually legible which, in itself, is nearly miraculous. "Bumblebee" doesn't have the spectacle of the other films, but it doesn't need it. The story is smaller, the action is more evenly paced throughout the film and it's just a nice little movie to take the kids to that won't make your eyes bleed.

Bumblebee
Dir. Travis Knight
Grade: Bee
Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, Redmond Cinema

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Film »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 2- 9, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Latest in Film

More by Jared Rasic

Readers also liked…

  • Open Minds

    Open Minds

    Food Evolution takes on the GMO debate
    • by Jared Rasic
    • Aug 2, 2017
  • Returning to the River

    Returning to the River

    The Upper Columbia United Tribes are once again united by water
    • by Jared Rasic
    • Jan 24, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation