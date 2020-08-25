 Mother pflücke-r, fall is almost here | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.

Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.

The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.

But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.

Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 25, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

Mother pflücke-r, fall is almost here 

Here’s what’s new on the culinary scene

By

pflücke – Bavarian Grillhaus and Biergarten


There’s a new bratwurst in town. Northwest Crossing’s newest culinary addition is now open for full-service dining, takeout and local delivery. The Grillhaus and Biergarten is serving up traditional sausage paired with housemade mustards and a wide variety of craft brews, making for a pfün evening out with pfrïends. The menu includes Bavarian “comfort food” from Spätzle (German spelt grain dumplings in a creamy bier cheese sauce) to the Crown Platter, a four-person meal that includes haus grilled sausages, Bavarian breads, mustards, cheese, kraut and a variety of other accoutrements. The microbrewery inspired menu also includes rotating flights of local beer and cider.


click to enlarge Few things pair better with cold craft brews than a homemade sausage flight and mustard flight. - PHOTO COURTESY OF PFLÜCKE
  • Photo courtesy of pflücke
  • Few things pair better with cold craft brews than a homemade sausage flight and mustard flight.

South yo Mouth



Even if you decide not to staycate at the Signature Bend hotel at 1413 NE 3rd St., you can still take advantage of the hotel’s new food cart, South yo Mouth. The southern-inspired BBQ truck serves up a range of portobello-centric vegetarian fare, from Mac & Cheese with smoked mushrooms to No Pork Sliders made with BBQ sauce-smothered portobellos, house made slaw and pickled red onions. Smoked ‘Shroom Tacos are a steal at six for $10. The Youngins menu is not limited based on age, but is also available to those young at heart (and maybe a little less peckish). Grab a meal and enjoy it by the Signature fire pits, along with a $5 pour from one of nine local taps inside the Signature lobby.

Pumpkin Spice Time!!!



It isn’t quite September, but Sisters’ own Laird Superfood has just reintroduced its Pumpkin Spice Superfood Creamer, a plant-based, guilt-free alternative to the coveted seasonal treat.

“Our Pumpkin Spice Superfood Creamer, which has been a fan favorite, is made from naturally sourced ingredients and costs less than buying a latte. We want consumers to have the opportunity to enjoy the taste of the season with extra nourishment – guilt-free,” said Paul Hodge, CEO and co-founder of Laird Superfood in a recent press release. Insider’s tip: this creamer isn’t just for coffee: it also adds some healthy, festive spice to tea and smoothies.

About The Author

Cayla Clark

Cayla Clark

Cayla graduated from UCLA with a degree in playwriting, soon after realizing that playwriting is not a viable career option. Fortunately, this led her to journalism, and she is thrilled to be part of such a unique and fun-loving team. Upcoming local events? Send them her way!
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Big Falls Ridge Hike

Staff Pick
Big Falls Ridge Hike - Big Falls Ridge

Tue., Aug. 25, 8 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

  • Chow »

    Heirloom Addiction

    • by Ari Levaux
    • Aug 19, 2020
    Room temperature and raw is the way to go More »

  • Chow »

    Little Sips

    • by Cayla Clark
    • Aug 19, 2020
    Three booze-related events to get you through the hot, hot week More »

  • Chow »

    Ahoy, Matey!

    • by Cayla Clark
    • Aug 12, 2020
    A new nautical-inspired food cart lot in Bend serves up everything from vegan eats to smothered tots More »
  • More »

Give Guide


View Online

More by Cayla Clark

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 19-26, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation