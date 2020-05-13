 Mother's Day Coloring Contest Winners! | Art Watch | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
May 13, 2020 Culture » Art Watch

Mother's Day Coloring Contest Winners! 

The winners in our DIY Mother's Day coloring contest

By
They're all winners in our minds, but among the artists who submitted their colored versions of Teafly's Mother's Day coloring sheet for our 2020 Mother's Day Coloring Contest, we've chosen some winners.

In the Youth category, we're awarding Hannah Miller, age 10, a Central Oregon prize pack that includes a Hydroflask and a gift card to a local kids' store.

We love the vibrant colors Hannah chose.

click to enlarge HANNAH MILLER
  • Hannah Miller


And in the Adult category, we love Annie Rexford-Boren's attention to detail. It's clear this was a catharsis for her; with two tiny versions of herself at home, Annie told us it was a nice break and relaxation time after one of the rougher days with the kiddos.

She's getting a Central Oregon prize pack filled with Maragas Winery wine and a goody bag filled with soap from the Bend Soap Company, local lip balm and other soothing stuff!

click to enlarge ANNIE REXFORD-BOREN
  • Annie Rexford-Boren

But wait, there's more!

Still want to color the sheet, just for fun? Find it here.

Check out the other entries into the coloring contest, featured in this slideshow: 
Slideshow Mother's Day Coloring Contest
Mother's Day Coloring Contest 13 slides
Mother's Day Coloring Contest Mother's Day Coloring Contest Mother's Day Coloring Contest Mother's Day Coloring Contest Mother's Day Coloring Contest Mother's Day Coloring Contest Mother's Day Coloring Contest Mother's Day Coloring Contest Mother's Day Coloring Contest
Mother's Day Coloring Contest
By The Source Staff
Click to View 13 slides
