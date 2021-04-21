Mother's Day Fundraiser for Healing Reins 

Healing Reins, the therapeutic equine riding center, is offering a fun activity (and fundraiser) for the upcoming Mother's Day. The Gal's Barn Night Out happens May 7 from 5-7pm, and includes a number of activities along with food and drink. Participants take part in a "Horsemanship 101" class that teaches how to communicate and connect with horses. A chalk art activity lets participants draw on the actual horses (apparently, they like the feeling of soft chalk), and Deschutes Brewery and Avid Cider provide snacks and beverages. The event raises funds for Healing Reins' Equine Mental Health program.
Gals' Barn Night Out – Mother's Day Fundraiser
Fri., May 7. 5-7pm
Healing Reins
Tickets at healingreins.org/events/gals-night-out/
$40/person
