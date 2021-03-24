 Mountain Biking Race Series Brings the Mudslinging, Chain-Breaking Fun | Outside Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 24, 2021 Outside » Outside Features

Mountain Biking Race Series Brings the Mudslinging, Chain-Breaking Fun 

The series kicked off in early March, but two races are coming locally to Sisters and Bend

By

Getting on your bike is a great way to stay fit, active and soak up the beauty that Central Oregon has to offer. If you are looking for a little more adventure with your wheels, the Oregon XC Series Mountain Bike Races are packing in the dust, mud and fun. The series kicked off in early March, but two races are coming locally to Sisters and Bend. Space is limited in both races but there is still time to register for these two Central Oregon highlights.

The third race in the series, the Cascade Chainbreaker, will be hosted in Bend in early May and is presented by the Bend Endurance Academy. The annual event is a major fundraiser for their programs that contribute to their mission of promoting healthy living through active, outdoor experiences. There are youth, beginner, advanced and elite categories for this race, making it the perfect challenge for experienced and new riders alike.

A rider soaks up the filtered rays on course running through the dense forests. - COURTESY MUDSLINGER EVENTS
  • Courtesy Mudslinger Events
  • A rider soaks up the filtered rays on course running through the dense forests.

The fourth race in the series, the Sisters Stampede, is one of the largest mountain biking races in the PNW. Riders in the Elite men's and women's waves get a horse lead out as they tackle trails featuring plenty of stunning views of all three Sisters Mountains. The course is mainly single track and will test your strength and stamina without the elevation. With categories for every level and a free kid's race, there is something for everyone to get in on the fast-riding fun.

Cascade Chainbreaker
May 8
Skyline Forest, Bend OR
bendenduranceacademy.org/chainbreaker/

Sisters Stampede
May 30
Sisters, Oregon
mudslingerevents.com/sisters-stampede


About The Author

Megan Burton

A journalist and sometimes historian with Midwest roots, Megan found home in the PNW. When not covering local news & events, she spends her days desperately teaching her old dog new tricks and relearning to grow food in the fickle high desert.
Sexual Abuse Support Group

