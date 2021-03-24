Mountain Biking Race Series Brings the Mudslinging, Chain-Breaking Fun 

Getting on your bike is a great way to stay fit, active and soak up the beauty that Central Oregon has to offer. If you are looking for a little more adventure with your wheels, the Oregon XC Series Mountain Bike Races are packing in the dust, mud and fun. The series kicked off in early March, but two races are coming locally to Sisters and Bend. Space is limited in both races but there is still time to register for these two Central Oregon highlights.

The third race in the series, the Cascade Chainbreaker, will be hosted in Bend in early May and is presented by the Bend Endurance Academy. The annual event is a major fundraiser for their programs that contribute to their mission of promoting healthy living through active, outdoor experiences. There are youth, beginner, advanced and elite categories for this race, making it the perfect challenge for experienced and new riders alike.

Courtesy Mudslinger Events

A rider soaks up the filtered rays on course running through the dense forests.

The fourth race in the series, the Sisters Stampede, is one of the largest mountain biking races in the PNW. Riders in the Elite men's and women's waves get a horse lead out as they tackle trails featuring plenty of stunning views of all three Sisters Mountains. The course is mainly single track and will test your strength and stamina without the elevation. With categories for every level and a free kid's race, there is something for everyone to get in on the fast-riding fun.

Cascade Chainbreaker

May 8

Skyline Forest, Bend OR

bendenduranceacademy.org/chainbreaker/

Sisters Stampede

May 30

Sisters, Oregon

mudslingerevents.com/sisters-stampede