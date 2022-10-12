Mountain Burger Offers Up Burgers, Shakes and More on West Side 

A new burger place on Bend's far-west side is already bringing all the kids to the yard. Mountain Burger opened in late September in Northwest Crossing, taking up the space formerly occupied by Pflücke. On top of burgers—featuring a new "burger of the week" each week, Mountain Burger has some truly unique shakes, coming in flavors such as Unicorn, with fruity pebbles, lavender honey gelato and raspberry sauce, and the S'More, featuring toasted marshmallow, graham cracker and chocolate sauce. Bonta Gelato, a Bend favorite, is also on offer by the scoop—and adults, there are booze-infused shakes as well. (And a full bar with creative cocktails, too.)

The patio at the new Mountain Burger, offering a full bar, milkshakes, Bonta gelato, loaded fries, salads, and of course, burgers.

Also on the menu are varying types of loaded fries, aka "Mountain Fries," including its Okonoko Fries loaded with sesame miso aioli, furikake, pickled ginger, bonito and scallions, and the Whoops fries, with green chile queso fundido, tomato pico and cilantro.

And the burgers? Those come in creative varieties, too, of course. The Manzanita Burger includes walnuts, oats and sage in the patty, alongside a cashew-onion spread and iceberg lettuce. The North 44 Lamb Burger, meanwhile, includes lamb, harrisa yogurt, feta, pepperoncini and shaved radicchio. Those looking for more of a classic can build their own or get the Mountain Cheeseburger with American cheese and Mountain sauce.

Mountain Burger espouses a sustainable mission, with a goal of having the restaurant be carbon neutral by 2025.

"We want to prove that people do not need to compromise to eat sustainably. We want to prove that sustainable restaurants can provide better service, tastier and healthier food, and a more fun dining experience - than the status quo," reads a portion of the sustainability statement on Mountain Burger's website. Mountain Burger is brought to Bend by restauranteur Ted Swigert, the same guy behind Bend's Drake and Washington restaurants.

Mountain Burger

2747 NW Crossing Dr., Bend

mountainburgerbend.com