Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 28, 2018 News » Local News

Scavenger Woodworks 

Mountain modern furniture from reclaimed wood

By
SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Kentucky native Trae Gaddis started building furniture from found wood four years ago, after he and his wife Brittany found out they had a child on the way. They'd previously sold everything and were traveling around in a motorhome. Brittany started posting items up for sale and their business took off from there.

Two years ago, the Gaddis' moved to Central Oregon and Trae continued building furniture. Also a welder, many of his pieces incorporate wood and steel for a mountain modern vibe.

"It's a lot harder than I thought it was going to be," Gaddis says of starting and running a business in Central Oregon. "Back home, I was able to pick up projects from friends and family. Here, we don't really know anybody. My wife's marketing skills have come in handy here."

Gaddis has started to develop a following thanks to his beautiful, hand-crafted work and the wonders of Instagram (@scavengerwoodworks).

"I'd say the style people are after out here is more my niche than the style of work back home. More 'mountain modern' here, whereas it was more 'farmhouse style' there. The work here pushes me further in the direction that I want to go," Gaddis says.

Up next? Gaddis dreams of having a storefront in downtown Bend with a few employees to help him build the furniture. In addition to a storefront, Gaddis hopes to build their online business.

Scavengerwoodworks.com


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 28-April 4, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Local News

More by Anne Pick

  • Kindred Souls

    Kindred Souls

    Most bands start by playing live and then record an album. Not this new jam band supergroup
    • by Anne Pick
    • Mar 28, 2018
  • Electric Art

    Electric Art

    Adam Mendel creates solid body electric ukuleles with his company Riverbend Instruments
    • by Anne Pick
    • Mar 28, 2018
  • Free Range Equipment

    Free Range Equipment

    Durable backpacks with an artistic touch, made in a Bend garage
    • by Anne Pick
    • Mar 28, 2018
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • What's Next for the City?

    What's Next for the City?

    Bend city councilors weigh in
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Nov 23, 2016
  • Shelter from the Subduction Zone

    Shelter from the Subduction Zone

    If a major quake hits the Pacific coast, we'll feel it in Central Oregon—but the bigger shakeup will be from those using this region as a refuge from the destruction.
    • by Brian Jennings
    • Dec 14, 2016

Special Issues & Guides

Spring 2018 Leaflet

The Leaflet

Spring 2018 Leaflet

Bend Nest - February 2018

Digital Bend Nest Editions

Bend Nest - February 2018

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Restaurant Guide 2017

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation