 Mt. Bachelor Added to Multi-Mountain Pass Deal | Outside Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 29, 2020 Outside » Outside Features

Mt. Bachelor Added to Multi-Mountain Pass Deal 

Ikon passes now include Bachelor—so locals can access other mountains with their Outplay 365 pass

By
Snow riders who are able to travel to feed their snow habit already know what a steal it is to have an Ikon Pass—allowing you to ride dozens of mountains for multiple days for a price that rivals that of a single-mountain season pass.

click image SCOTT SWIGART, FLICKR
  • Scott Swigart, Flickr

The Ikon pass includes Crystal Mountain in Washington, Copper Mountain and Winter Park in Colorado, Squaw Valley and Mammoth Mountain in California, Alta and Snowbird in Utah and many more, on numerous continents. Now, it also includes both Mt. Bachelor, as well as Windham Mountain in New York.
The new partnership, announced Tuesday, also means that those who buy into Mt. Bachelor's monthly subscription-style pass, Outplay 365—which includes access to Alpine and Nordic winter sports as well as the zipline and the mountain bike park—also get an Ikon Base Pass. The Ikon Base Pass includes five days at at least 14 different resorts.

Of course, this is all contingent on COVID-19 not kee
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO/JEFFERY MURRAY
  • File photo/Jeffery Murray
ping the resorts closed—but for that, Mt. Bachelor has also announced new refund options for future purchases. In addition, it announced yesterday that season and multi-day passes would not go up in price for the 2020/21 season. Mt. Bachelor earlier announced vouchers for season and multi-day passholders, covering a small portion of the original price.

"As we look forward to when we are able to be out adventuring again, we are excited to introduce more guests to Mt. Bachelor’s year-round adventure at the heart of Bend, Oregon culture as the newest Ikon Pass destination," wrote John McLeod, president and general manager of Mt. Bachelor in a release Tuesday. 
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Outside Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

A constantly updated
directory of Central Oregon
takeout and delivery in 2020

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Outside Features

Give Guide


View Online

More by Nicole Vulcan

Source Podcast Header

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation