Mt. Bachelor's summer operations and 10 Barrel's Riding Solo Series look to supply some needed fun 

Tours, Bike Park and Ziplines

Summer might finally be starting! Mt. Bachelor announced it will kick off its summer activities with limited operations June 26, and the rest of their services will open on July 4. There will be mountain biking, hiking, disc golf and whitewater rafting with Sun Country Tours. Oh, and did we mention that Mt. Bachelor is opening up a new zipline?! This ZipTour zipline will be the "fastest, steepest and highest elevation zipline in the northwest." With a 1,400 foot vertical descent, this new attraction will fly from the top of Pine Marten down to the West Village Base area. This piece of fun will open on July 4 with the rest of their full services.

Unsplash

Get your ride on and times in by June 21.

Go to mtbachelor.com for more information on pricing and passes.

Socially Distanced Bike Race

Another chance to get out and about and stretch those legs after long periods at home comes from 10 Barrel's new MTB series, Riding Solo. It started back on June 12, but riders still have until June 21 to submit times.

The race is completely done on your own time; all you need is a GPS device to save and share recordings. With both a long and short course, the top three male and female finishers in each category will win sweet prizes. Plus, the race is free to enter! Or you can choose to pay $10 for a commemorative race hat/bandana. Once you get your race number riders are meant to make their own number plate, so get creative! Ride the way you want, when you want (as long as it's by June 21) and how fast you want. Just go have fun with it!

Register online at 10barrel.com/event/riding-solo-series/.