 Must Love Beer (and Kids) | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 27, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Must Love Beer (and Kids) 

Boss Rambler and Megaphone Coffee join the moms' club

By

Social mamas everywhere, rejoice! There's a new weekly gathering spot for playdates, and it's not at a park. Boss Rambler Beer Club recently debuted its new kid-friendly event, Moms and Groms. Every Wednesday from 3-6 pm, moms, kids, toddlers and babies flock to the Galveston Street taphouse for playtime and mingling. Parents receive $1 off of any drink during the meetup, and kids are set loose (within the building) to interact, meet friends and release a bit of their seemingly abundant energy.

Beers and babies&mdash;what's not to love? - KATE S FLEMING
  • Kate S Fleming
  • Beers and babies—what's not to love?

I stopped by the first get-together last month to hopefully make a few new friends—hoping my toddler would do the same (sans mimosa). I was shocked to see nearly 20 moms, with 2.5 children each, socializing throughout the brewpub. The event was such a hit that co-founders Kate and Matt Molletta decided to make Moms and Groms a recurring series.

"Spilled beers and scattered snacks have become a regular part of our Wednesday afternoons, and we wouldn't have it any other way," Kate Molleta said.

Boss Rambler's interior neighbor and sharer of the bar space, Megaphone Coffee, adopted its own weekly mothers' club, Moms and Minis, offering $1 off of drinks and mingling time with moms and little ones alike.

If you are a mom or a parent looking for a playdate of your own, visit Boss Rambler on Wednesdays from 3-6 pm or Megaphone Coffee on Tuesdays from 9-11 am.

Moms and Minis - Tuesdays 9-11 am
Moms and Groms - Wednesdays 3-6 pm
Boss Rambler Beer Club / Megaphone Coffee
1009 Galveston Ave., Bend
Bossrambler.com

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 27-December 4, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Chow

More by Nancy Patterson

  • Thanksgiving Day Dining

    Thanksgiving Day Dining

    From casual to non-traditional, these are some spots giving people the day off from cooking
    • by Nancy Patterson
    • Nov 20, 2019
  • Delivery by the Bowl

    Delivery by the Bowl

    Every Friday, the business releases a new menu for the following week
    • by Nancy Patterson
    • Nov 13, 2019
  • Brown's Basics Closes

    Brown's Basics Closes

    Brown's will still be making custom orders, including Thanksgiving pies
    • by Nancy Patterson
    • Nov 13, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation