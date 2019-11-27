Must Love Beer (and Kids) 

Social mamas everywhere, rejoice! There's a new weekly gathering spot for playdates, and it's not at a park. Boss Rambler Beer Club recently debuted its new kid-friendly event, Moms and Groms. Every Wednesday from 3-6 pm, moms, kids, toddlers and babies flock to the Galveston Street taphouse for playtime and mingling. Parents receive $1 off of any drink during the meetup, and kids are set loose (within the building) to interact, meet friends and release a bit of their seemingly abundant energy.

Kate S Fleming

Beers and babies—what's not to love?

I stopped by the first get-together last month to hopefully make a few new friends—hoping my toddler would do the same (sans mimosa). I was shocked to see nearly 20 moms, with 2.5 children each, socializing throughout the brewpub. The event was such a hit that co-founders Kate and Matt Molletta decided to make Moms and Groms a recurring series.

"Spilled beers and scattered snacks have become a regular part of our Wednesday afternoons, and we wouldn't have it any other way," Kate Molleta said.

Boss Rambler's interior neighbor and sharer of the bar space, Megaphone Coffee, adopted its own weekly mothers' club, Moms and Minis, offering $1 off of drinks and mingling time with moms and little ones alike.

If you are a mom or a parent looking for a playdate of your own, visit Boss Rambler on Wednesdays from 3-6 pm or Megaphone Coffee on Tuesdays from 9-11 am.

Moms and Minis - Tuesdays 9-11 am

Moms and Groms - Wednesdays 3-6 pm

Boss Rambler Beer Club / Megaphone Coffee

1009 Galveston Ave., Bend

Bossrambler.com