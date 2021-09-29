Must See: My Morning Jacket + Durand Jones & The Indications 

On Sunday, Les Schwab Amphitheater will host one of the best live bills to play Central Oregon this year. My Morning Jacket will be joined by Durand Jones & The Indications, two bands that are each bolstered with talented musicians and moments of awe-inspiring sound in their music. With MMJ's mix of psych-rock and country, along with The Indications' groovy soul jams, the atmosphere at the amphitheater will be glorious for all music fans—especially since both bands are ripe with new material for us to hear.

On Oct. 22 MMJ will release the band's follow-up to "The Waterfall" series, and has put out two singles off the self-titled record so far. The lead single is the epic but angelic "Regularly Scheduled Programming." The song builds and builds before reaching its high octane conclusion, while vocalist Jim James laments on the entrapments of life and society in 2021— screen time, capitalism, technology and all the other influences and distractions we face that pull us out of reality.

Ebru Yildiz

"Private Space" by Durand Jones & The Indications is out now on your favorite streaming platform.

"I hope it makes folks stop and think about how much time and space our phones/devices are eating up in our lives and ultimately tell the people they love how much they love them while they can... and also to get out and spend more time in nature," James said on the band's site.

The second single is "Love Love Love," which almost serves as the solution to "Regularly Scheduled Programming." This time James is telling you to seek out that positivity and focus on the good in life—and not all of the other junk that tries to grab your attention. Hopefully MMJ will not only hit their two newest songs while in Bend, but maybe even a sneak preview of some other cuts off the album.

Durand Jones & The Indications is coming off the release of its third album, "Private Space." For Jones and co., this record is similar to the messaging of MMJ's first two singles—escape and living in the moment. However, the record doesn't shy away from harsh realities, such as political issues, "modern day lynchings," and the pandemic. But found in the silver linings of a mostly-upbeat and positive disco-inspired record is hope. That's the one key ingredient we all need in life, and this record encourages you to find your own space where those feel-good things can come to life.

On "Witchoo" you feel a sense of camaraderie and togetherness being with the people you call family, "Ride or Die" has the band professing loyalty and love for someone special, and "I Can See" is not just the album's strong closer, but the opus of hope on the record. It foresees the light coming through even as the world appears to be exhausted. But a new day is coming, and Durand Jones & The Indications will make you feel that when they take the stage Sunday night.

"At the end of the day, I just want people to close their eyes and forget where they are. Just the way a Stevie Wonder album does for me," said Jones in a press release. He later added, "I want listeners to know that through really rough times something beautiful can be birthed."

This is the kind of show that will leave you feeling inspired and refreshed, as both bands have become known as a spectacle to see live. Plus, with new music on the table there's never a better time to catch a band—especially ones of this caliber. You're definitely going to want to see this.

My Morning Jacket w/ Durand Jones & The Indications

Sun., Oct. 3, doors at 4:30pm, show @ 6pm

Les Schwab Amphitheater

344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr.