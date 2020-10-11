 My View: August Paul Johnson Bend City Council Pos. 2 candidate ▶ [with video] | Elections | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.

Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.

The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.

But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.

Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 11, 2020 Opinion » Elections

My View: August Paul Johnson Bend City Council Pos. 2 candidate ▶ [with video] 

Local political candidates share their views on the issues

August Paul Johnson, candidate for Bend City Council Pos. 2, joins Source Editor Nicole Vulcan on "My View," a video series inviting local candidates to share their views on a host of topics ahead of the 2020 election, while sitting in front of a view they enjoy.

Johnson chose to meet at Harmon Park.


Stay tuned for the Source Weekly's endorsements of local candidates, on stands Oct. 22, 2020. 

The My View video series will continue with video interviews for local city, county and state races, all the way up to the 2020 election.

COVID protocols: Since the interviews take place outdoors, the Source team invited each candidate to decide whether they wanted to wear a mask, so voters can get to know them and see their faces as they talk.
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

What's Cookin' In Sunriver?
BendFilm: Make Your Own Schedule
Beer Pack to Benefit Fire Victims
"With Spirit" Debuts at BendFilm
Working with the Spirit of the Times
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More Elections »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat
Persona Playshop - Who (or What) Will You Be?

Persona Playshop - Who (or What) Will You Be? - Online

Mon., Oct. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Elections

Give Guide


View Online

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 7-14, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation