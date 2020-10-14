 My View: Michael Hughes, Bend City Council Pos. 4 candidate ▶ [with video] | Elections | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
October 21, 2020 Opinion » Elections

My View: Michael Hughes, Bend City Council Pos. 4 candidate ▶ [with video] 

Local political candidates share their views on the issues

Michael Hughes, candidate for Bend City Council, joins Source Reporter Laurel Brauns for "My View," a video series inviting local candidates to share their views on a host of topics ahead of the 2020 election, while sitting in front of a view they enjoy.

Hughes chose to meet on the stage at the Les Schwab Amphitheater.

See all our candidate endorsements in the Oct. 22 issue of the Source Weekly.

COVID protocols: Since the interviews take place outdoors, the Source team invited each candidate to decide whether they wanted to wear a mask, so voters can get to know them and see their faces as they talk. (Some candidates elected to wear masks; others did not.)
