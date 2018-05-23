Search
May 23, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

Nacho Average Father's Day 

By
click to enlarge PIXABAY
  • Pixabay
Locavore and El Sancho are joining forces for Father's Day. This pop-up for Pop at Anker Farms includes a four-course, Mexican-inspired menu with margaritas, micheladas (beer with lime juice and a bit of spice) and Deseo Latin Lager from Sunriver Brewing. Standouts from the menu include Anker Farms lamb barbacoa with consommé broth, handmade tortillas, salsa tomatillo with fried serranos and a dessert of strawberry tamales with sweetened sour cream.

Sanchovore Father's Day Farm to Table Dinner
Sun., June 17, 4:30pm to 7:30pm, $65/$75
61900 Anker Ln., Bend
centraloregonlocavore.org
541-633-0674


